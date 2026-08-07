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Chazaq's Shaping Lives Division

By Jewish Press Staff

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August 7, 2026, 11 AM ET



The children engaged in making projects about Tisha B'Av,  thereby gaining a stronger understanding of what they're learning.

(Courtesy)

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Getzlight – Chapter VI

By Ruchama Feuerman

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