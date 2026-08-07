Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Chazaq's Shaping Lives Division
|
August 7, 2026, 11 AM ET
The children engaged in making projects about Tisha B'Av, thereby gaining a stronger understanding of what they're learning.
Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
|
August 7, 2026, 11 AM ET
The children engaged in making projects about Tisha B'Av, thereby gaining a stronger understanding of what they're learning.
By Rabbi Mordechai Weiss
By Sivan Rahav-Meir
By Raphael Grunfeld
By Ruchama Feuerman
By Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post