יום שלישי, 15 ספטמבר 2026Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Chicagoland Community Comes Together for Inaugural 5K for Kehillah

By Communicated Content

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September 15, 2026, 4 PM ET

This summer, the Chicagoland Jewish community gathered for the first 5K for Kehillah, raising funds for the 11 Kehillah Fund elementary schools. Runners, walkers, families, and volunteers filled the course with energy and achdus, creating a powerful display of unity and shared purpose.

Participants of all ages took part—some racing, others strolling or cheering from the sidelines, and all contributing to the same mission: strengthening Jewish education and investing in the future of local students.

The event reflected the core values of Kehillah Fund: a community rooted in its values and committed to ensuring that its Jewish day schools remain strong, vibrant, and accessible. Kehillah Fund looks forward to building on this momentum and continuing to support Jewish education across Chicagoland.

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