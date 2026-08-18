Categories: Recipes
Chickpea Shawarma
By Mimi Sharaby
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August 18, 2026, 11 AM ET
Ummm where have you been until now??!! Easiest thing to whip up whenever you need a filling pantry lunch quickly.
Ingredients
- 2 cans Glicks Chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 3 tablespoons Gefen Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 onions, halved and sliced
- 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons Pereg Hawaij for Soup spice or shawarma spice
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons Heaven and Earth Raw Honey
Directions
1. Heat a large skillet over fire.
2. Add olive oil and onions and sauté until caramelized. The more color the onions develop, the better the dish will turn out.
3. Add in chickpeas and the spices. Mix frequent for the next five to 10 minutes until heated through and fragrant. Drizzle with honey.
4. Serve in mini pita pockets or a layered rice bowl with Israeli salad and tahini.