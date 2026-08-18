Ummm where have you been until now??!! Easiest thing to whip up whenever you need a filling pantry lunch quickly.





Ingredients

2 cans Glicks Chickpeas, rinsed and drained

Glicks Chickpeas, rinsed and drained 3 tablespoons Gefen Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Gefen Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 onions, halved and sliced

onions, halved and sliced 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

white sesame seeds 2 tablespoons Pereg Hawaij for Soup spice or shawarma spice

Pereg Hawaij for Soup spice or shawarma spice 1 teaspoon turmeric

turmeric 2 teaspoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

red chili flakes salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons Heaven and Earth Raw Honey

Directions

1. Heat a large skillet over fire.

2. Add olive oil and onions and sauté until caramelized. The more color the onions develop, the better the dish will turn out.

3. Add in chickpeas and the spices. Mix frequent for the next five to 10 minutes until heated through and fragrant. Drizzle with honey.

4. Serve in mini pita pockets or a layered rice bowl with Israeli salad and tahini.