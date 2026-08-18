יום שלישי, 18 אוגוסט 2026Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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Chickpea Shawarma

By Mimi Sharaby

|

August 18, 2026, 11 AM ET

Ummm where have you been until now??!! Easiest thing to whip up whenever you need a filling pantry lunch quickly.

Ingredients

Directions

1. Heat a large skillet over fire.

2. Add olive oil and onions and sauté until caramelized. The more color the onions develop, the better the dish will turn out.

3. Add in chickpeas and the spices. Mix frequent for the next five to 10 minutes until heated through and fragrant. Drizzle with honey.

4. Serve in mini pita pockets or a layered rice bowl with Israeli salad and tahini.

(Kosher.com)

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