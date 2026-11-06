Choosing Hashem in the Unsteady Places

There are moments when life tilts. A loss, a shock, a transition, a pressure that arrives without warning. The ground feels less reliable. The heart becomes louder. The mind becomes restless. The future becomes harder to see. In those moments, the decisions we make carry a different weight. They are shaped not only by logic but by emotion, memory, fear, hope, and the quiet need to regain a sense of stability.

Parshas Chayei Sarah is built entirely out of these moments. Every major figure is making a decision while their emotional world is unsettled. Avraham is grieving Sarah. Eliezer is under pressure to secure the future of the covenant. Rivkah is stepping into a destiny she cannot fully understand. Yitzchak is recovering from trauma and loss. None of them are operating from calm equilibrium. Yet each of them makes a choice that shapes the future of Klal Yisrael.

This parsha is not only about the first burial in Jewish history or the first shidduch. It is a study in human psychology. It is a portrait of how people act when their inner world is unstable. It is a guide to making decisions when clarity is not available and stability is not guaranteed.

Emotional Instability and the Search for Anchors

Contemporary grief research teaches that emotional turbulence disrupts our sense of identity and predictability. It also teaches that values become anchors when the inner world is unstable. Torah adds a deeper layer: Our values are not only psychological anchors – they are spiritual ones. They are the ways we hold onto Hashem when the world tilts.

Chayei Sarah gives us four portraits of people navigating grief and emotional instability with courage, integrity, intuition, and healing. Their decisions are not made in calm; they are made in the turbulence that grief creates, yet these figures are steady because they are rooted in who they are and in the One who guides them.

Avraham: Clarity Inside Grief

Avraham begins the parsha in mourning. Sarah has passed away. The woman who walked beside him through every chapter of the covenant is gone. The Torah does not describe his grief, but it does show us his next action: He rises from beside her and begins to negotiate for a kever.

This is the first recorded negotiation in Jewish history. It is the first detailed legal acquisition of land in Eretz Yisrael. It is the moment when the covenant becomes anchored in something permanent. And it happens while Avraham is grieving.

Grief is one of the most destabilizing emotional states. It disrupts time. It narrows vision. It makes the world feel both too loud and too quiet. Yet Avraham makes a decision with remarkable clarity. He refuses a gift. He refuses shortcuts. He insists on paying full price. He insists on witnesses. He insists on permanence.

This is not stubbornness; it is emotional discipline. Avraham understands that grief can make people reach for the easiest option. When the heart is heavy, the mind wants relief. But Avraham does not allow his emotional state to dictate his values. He knows that accepting a gift would weaken the covenant. He knows that ownership must be public and indisputable. He knows that this moment, painful as it is, must be handled with precision.

Avraham teaches that clarity is not the absence of emotion. Clarity is the ability to act according to values even when emotion is present. Decisions made during grief can still be strong, stable, and future-oriented. Emotional instability does not have to lead to impulsive choices. It can lead to deliberate ones.

Eliezer: Mission Integrity Without Control

Eliezer is the second major decision-maker in the parsha. He is sent to find a wife for Yitzchak. This is not a simple errand. It is the future of the covenant. It is the continuation of everything Avraham has built, and Eliezer is not part of that covenant. He is loyal, but he is not the heir. He is responsible, but he is not the future.

Eliezer enters a situation where he has almost no control. He cannot control Rivkah. He cannot control her family. He cannot control the outcome. He cannot control the environment. He cannot control the timing. He cannot control the future. Yet he responds with remarkable steadiness.

He prays. He watches. He observes. He sets criteria. He tells the story of his mission with precision. He negotiates with calm. He repeats the details with clarity. He does not panic. He does not manipulate. He does not force. He does not collapse under pressure.

Eliezer models a different kind of decision-making. When the emotional world is unstable and external control is limited, the only stable ground is internal integrity. Eliezer cannot control the outcome, but he can control his process. He can control his honesty. He can control his clarity. He can control his loyalty. He can control his narrative.

When life places us in situations where we cannot control the environment, the people around us, or the outcome, we can still control our integrity. We can still control our values. We can still control our approach. We can still control our truth.

Eliezer shows that decisions made under pressure do not have to be reactive. They can be grounded. They can be thoughtful. They can be aligned with one’s mission and purpose. Emotional instability does not have to lead to chaos. It can lead to integrity.

Rivkah: Intuition Inside Uncertainty

Rivkah is the third major decision-maker in the parsha. She meets a stranger at a well. She sees camels. She models kindness. She sees signs. She hears a story. And she makes a decision that will change her life forever.

She agrees to leave her home. She agrees to marry a man she has never met. She agrees to step into a family and a future she does not yet understand.

This is not impulsive – it is intuitive. Rivkah is not acting from panic. She is acting from clarity of character. She sees a situation that aligns with her values. She sees kindness. She sees responsibility. She sees a mission that resonates with her own nature. She sees a future that feels true.

Intuition is often misunderstood. It is not emotion. It is not impulse. It is not guesswork. Intuition is the ability to recognize patterns that the mind has not yet articulated. It is the ability to sense truth before it becomes fully visible. It is the ability to act from inner alignment even when external information is incomplete.

Rivkah teaches that decisions made during uncertainty can still be wise. They can still be grounded. They can still be aligned with destiny. Emotional instability does not have to lead to hesitation. It can lead to courage.

Her decision is not reckless; it is rooted in her identity. She is a giver. She is a leader. She is a woman of action. She is a woman of kindness. She is a woman who sees beyond the surface. Her intuition is not a shortcut. It is a form of clarity.

When the world is unstable, intuition can be a source of stability. It can guide us toward choices that reflect our deepest values. It can help us move forward even when the path is not fully visible.

Yitzchak: Healing as a Decision

Yitzchak is the final decision-maker in the parsha. His decision is not about marriage. It is about healing. The Torah tells us that Rivkah comforts him after the loss of his mother. This is the first depiction of emotional recovery in the Torah.

Yitzchak has experienced trauma. He has experienced fear. He has experienced loss. He has experienced silence. He has experienced the Akeidah. He has experienced the death of Sarah. His emotional world is unstable. His inner landscape is heavy. His heart is wounded.

Healing is not passive; it is a decision. It is the choice to allow comfort. It is the choice to allow connection. It is the choice to allow presence. It is the choice to allow love. It is the choice to allow the future to enter the space where grief once lived.

Yitzchak teaches that emotional recovery is not something that happens to us. It is something we choose. It is something we allow. It is something we participate in. It is something we open ourselves to.

His decision to let Rivkah comfort him is a turning point. It is the moment when the covenant moves from the generation of Avraham and Sarah to the generation of Yitzchak and Rivkah. It is the moment when the future becomes possible again. It is the moment when the emotional instability of grief gives way to the stability of connection.

Healing is a form of courage. It is a form of leadership. It is a form of emunah.

Steady Choices in Unsteady Times

I have learned that emotional instability often becomes the place where I reach for Hashem most honestly. When clarity is shaken, I find myself relying on His steadiness, and the decisions that emerge from that place are often the ones that shape my future the most.

Stability is not a prerequisite for wise decisions. Emotional equilibrium is not required for clarity. Calm is not required for integrity. Certainty is not required for courage. Healing is not required for connection.

People make decisions in unstable emotional states all the time. The question is not whether emotion is present. The question is how we respond to it.

Avraham responds with values.

Eliezer responds with integrity.

Rivkah responds with intuition.

Yitzchak responds with healing.

Each of them shows a different path. Each of them shows a different form of clarity. Each of them shows a different way to move forward when the inner world is unsettled.

Chayei Sarah is not a parsha about death; it is a parsha about decisions. It is a parsha about the future that becomes possible when people choose wisely even in moments of emotional instability. It is a parsha about how people act when the world inside them is shifting. It is a parsha about the strength that emerges when stability is not available.