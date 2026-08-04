Categories: Recipes
Chunky Vegetable Soup
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August 3, 2026, 1 PM ET
So refuel with this nourishing and restorative soup. It’s hearty and filling and will also help you rehydrate after fasting! For more healthy cooking, watch Living Full ‘n Free!
Ingredients
Main ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 fennel bulb, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 2 medium carrots, cubed
- 2 medium zucchinis, cubed
- 2 medium yellow squash, cubed
- 1 medium turnip, chopped
- 1 medium kohlrabi, chopped
- 1 (6-ounce) box mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup Gefen Organic Chickpeas
- 1/2 tablespoon salt, plus more to taste
- coarse Gefen Black Pepper, to taste (optional)