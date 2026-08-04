Chunky Vegetable Soup

So refuel with this nourishing and restorative soup. It’s hearty and filling and will also help you rehydrate after fasting! For more healthy cooking, watch Living Full ‘n Free!

Ingredients

Main ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

olive oil, divided 1 medium onion, diced

onion, diced 1 fennel bulb, diced

fennel bulb, diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

garlic, crushed or Gefen Frozen Garlic 2 medium carrots, cubed

carrots, cubed 2 medium zucchinis, cubed

zucchinis, cubed 2 medium yellow squash, cubed

1 medium turnip, chopped

turnip, chopped 1 medium kohlrabi, chopped

kohlrabi, chopped 1 (6-ounce) box mushrooms, sliced

mushrooms, sliced 1 cup Gefen Organic Chickpeas

Gefen Organic Chickpeas 1/2 tablespoon salt, plus more to taste

salt, plus more to taste coarse Gefen Black Pepper, to taste (optional)

Directions

Prepare the Vegetable Soup

1. Heat one tablespoon oil in a pot on medium heat. Add onion and a sprinkle of salt and sauté for about eight minutes or until softened.

2. Add chopped fennel and sauté another five minutes. Then add garlic and salt and sauté for two minutes.

3. Add all the chopped veggies besides the mushrooms and chickpeas.

4. Add six to seven cups of water or enough to cover an inch above the vegetables. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for an hour and a half, stirring occasionally.

5. In a separate frying pan, heat one tablespoon of oil and sauté the sliced mushrooms. Once the soup is cooked, add the mushrooms and chickpeas. Cook an additional 15 minutes.

6. Add salt or pepper to taste. If soup is too thick, add a little boiling water. If soup is too thin, simmer uncovered for a few minutes to thicken.