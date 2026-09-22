I’ll be honest, I had a hard time naming this cake. It’s an ode to honey cake, thanks to the honey glaze and a bit of honey in the cake, but what’s really amazing and so seasonal about the cake is the glaze. (In my mind, the glaze is not optional on a cake, but actually integral.) The great texture of the cake with the sweetness of the cinnamon swirl makes a great stage for that glaze.

Yields 1 bundt pan

Ingredients

Cake

1 and 1/4 cups oil

1 and 1/4 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon Gefen Honey

1 and 1/2 tablespoons Boondocks Bourbon

1 tablespoon coffee granules, dissolved in a minimal amount of hot water

2 and 1/2 cups flour

1 package vanilla pudding mix

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cinnamon Swirl

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon

2 tablespoons oil

Bourbon-Honey Glaze

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon Gefen Honey

1 teaspoon coffee granules, dissolved in 1 tablespoon hot water

1 teaspoon Boondocks Bourbon

Directions

Prepare the Cinnamon Swirl Honey Cake with Bourbon Honey Glaze

Preheat oven to 350 degres Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease a bundt pan very well with a flour and oil baking spray. Using an electric mixer, combine oil and sugar. Add eggs and mix very well until creamy. Add vanilla, honey, dissolved coffee, and bourbon. Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Pour one-third of the batter into the prepared bundt pan, Sprinkle on the cinnamon swirl over the batter in the pan and then top with the remaining two-thirds of the batter. Bake for 50 minutes to one hour.

Notes:

Freeze the cooled cake for up to 3 months. Thaw wrapped at room temperature. Add the glaze after thawing.