Categories: Recipes
Cinnamon Swirl Honey Cake with Bourbon Honey Glaze
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September 22, 2026, 9 AM ET
I’ll be honest, I had a hard time naming this cake. It’s an ode to honey cake, thanks to the honey glaze and a bit of honey in the cake, but what’s really amazing and so seasonal about the cake is the glaze. (In my mind, the glaze is not optional on a cake, but actually integral.) The great texture of the cake with the sweetness of the cinnamon swirl makes a great stage for that glaze.
Yields 1 bundt pan
Ingredients
Cake
- 1 and 1/4 cups oil
- 1 and 1/4 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon Gefen Honey
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons Boondocks Bourbon
- 1 tablespoon coffee granules, dissolved in a minimal amount of hot water
- 2 and 1/2 cups flour
- 1 package vanilla pudding mix
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Cinnamon Swirl
- 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons oil
Bourbon-Honey Glaze
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon Gefen Honey
- 1 teaspoon coffee granules, dissolved in 1 tablespoon hot water
- 1 teaspoon Boondocks Bourbon
Directions
Prepare the Cinnamon Swirl Honey Cake with Bourbon Honey Glaze
- Preheat oven to 350 degres Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease a bundt pan very well with a flour and oil baking spray.
- Using an electric mixer, combine oil and sugar.
- Add eggs and mix very well until creamy. Add vanilla, honey, dissolved coffee, and bourbon.
- Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
- Pour one-third of the batter into the prepared bundt pan, Sprinkle on the cinnamon swirl over the batter in the pan and then top with the remaining two-thirds of the batter.
- Bake for 50 minutes to one hour.
Notes:
Freeze the cooled cake for up to 3 months. Thaw wrapped at room temperature. Add the glaze after thawing.