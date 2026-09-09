COJO Staten Island Hosts 51st Annual Rosh Hashanah Food Distribution at Aur Torah Sephardic Minyan

The Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island (COJO) held its 51st Annual Rosh Hashanah Food Distribution on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Aur Torah Sephardic Minyan of Staten Island. The initiative provided hundreds of local families in need with essential holiday staples, ensuring they can welcome the Jewish New Year with dignity and traditional festive meals. Rabbi Aharon Zeev, Rabbi of Aur Torah Sephardic Minyan, opened the event by thanking Congregation President Oshri Reuven for opening the synagogue’s doors to host the effort.

Iva Reuven praised her dedicated service committee, who worked from the early morning hours through final clean-up, sorting food products and assembling packages. The large-scale distribution was made possible through COJO’s ongoing partnership with the Met Council on Jewish Poverty, the region’s largest communal safety net. Mendy Mirocznik, President of COJO, recognized key leaders from both Aur Torah and the Met Council.