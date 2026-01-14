Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

Georg Ferdinand Duckwitz (1904 – 1973) occupies a singular place in the historiography of the Second World War and the Holocaust: a German diplomat who, by deliberate and highly risky acts of conscience, became a crucial facilitator of one of the most successful collective rescues of Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe.

Born into a prosperous mercantile family in Bremen, Duckwitz’s early life and career followed paths that, in many ways, made him a quintessential figure of interwar German bourgeois internationalism. He studied law and economics, entered business that took him to Copenhagen in the late 1920s and early 1930s, and, for a time, he combined commercial and diplomatic roles that situated him at the crossroads of German and Scandinavian economic and political life. What makes his biography so remarkable, and morally complex, is his trajectory from business and early political affiliation to an active decision to resist Nazi policy in a way that directly saved many thousands of lives. His intervention in late September 1943 helped to precipitate the rescue of the great majority of Denmark’s Jewish population and, for those actions, he was later recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations in 1971. (Among the most famous exhibits at Yad Vashem is one of the actual boats that was used in the rescue of Danish Jews and in bringing them to safety in Sweden).

Duckwitz’s family background and early career help to explain both his initial political choices and his later capacity to act. Raised in an urban, commercial milieu and trained in law and economics, he began work in the private sector and was posted to Copenhagen as a representative of a German trading firm. His years in Denmark before the war deepened his knowledge of Danish society, language, and networks, and they fostered ties of friendship and professional intimacy with Danish politicians, businessmen, civil servants, and other leaders. These ties transformed him into a German official who understood, more intimately than many of his colleagues, the social texture of the country in which he would be stationed during the occupation, and they supplied him with the contacts he would later use to warn and to negotiate.

At the same time, like many Germans of his class and time, Duckwitz joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party in the early 1930s, with records indicating party membership in 1932. This fact, which complicates any simplistic moral narrative, must be part of any careful biography because his political affiliations were not, at least initially, a straightforward rejection of the Nazi regime. Yet, his subsequent choices demonstrate that formal political affiliation did not permanently fix his moral trajectory; when confronted with the homicidal policies of the Nazi state, he chose to act against them.

He resigned from his position within the Nazi Party’s Office of Foreign Affairs in 1935, maintaining that he could no longer work within the movement due to its nature and purpose. Around this time, the Gestapo noted that Duckwitz had sheltered three Jewish women in his apartment during an antisemitic event, indicating his early defiance against Nazi policies.

Following the Nazi invasion and occupation of Denmark in April 1940, Duckwitz served as a German trade attaché at the embassy in Copenhagen, where he operated within the structures of the occupation bureaucracy and had access to sensitive information about German plans. In August and September 1943, the Nazi leadership decided to carry out the deportation of Danish Jews to concentration and internment camps, a plan that would have exposed Denmark’s roughly 7,800 Jews to the catastrophic fate that befell millions elsewhere in Europe during the Holocaust.

At a critical moment in late September 1943, Duckwitz learned of the authorization for a roundup and deportation, and, rather than simply passing the information up the chain of command – or, worse, facilitating it – he took extraordinary steps to thwart it. On September 28, 1943, he secretly communicated the impending plan to Danish political figures and resistance contacts, including personally informing Hans Hedtoft, a leading Danish Social Democrat, who in turn transmitted the warning to the Jewish community leadership, including Carl Bertel Henriques (head of the Jewish community) and to the acting chief rabbi, Marcus Melchior. The warning set in motion the rapid, decentralized Danish response that led to the hiding and maritime evacuation of thousands of Jews to neutral Sweden, and the immediacy and specificity of Duckwitz’s warnings were directly responsible for saving the lives of thousands of Danish Jews.

But Duckwitz did not limit his actions to merely passing along a warning. He went on to attempt to use his position to secure safe haven for Denmark’s Jews in Sweden; according to documentary records and authoritative histories, he traveled clandestinely, first to Berlin in an attempt to halt or delay the deportation order through official channels. However, when that avenue failed, he flew to Stockholm in late September 1943 to press the Swedish government to accept Danish Jews, and the Swedish response was decisive: Sweden agreed to receive Danes who could reach its shores, provided that Stockholm had sufficient assurance that the refugees could be transported. Duckwitz’s diplomatic intervention, combined with the Danish civil society response, including fishermen, resistance groups, church leaders, and ordinary citizens, made possible the extraordinary sea evacuations that followed.

The numbers help to convey the scale of the outcome precipitated by Duckwitz’s actions: of roughly 7,800 Jews in Denmark at the time, approximately 7,200 to 7,500 were successfully secreted out of the country to Sweden in the autumn of 1943, with historians typically estimating that around 95% to 99% of Denmark’s Jewish population survived the Holocaust, a survival rate far higher than in any other Nazi-occupied country. Many were ferried across the Øresund Strait in fishing boats, small craft, and fishing trawlers under cover of darkness, and others found hiding places in farms, churches, and private homes while arrangements were made for their transport. A relatively small number, only about several hundred, were arrested and deported to Theresienstadt; of those, dozens died, but the overall Danish Jewish survival rate remains striking.

Duckwitz’s actions, which were highly risky, required both moral nerve and bureaucratic savvy. As a German official traveling between Copenhagen, Berlin and Stockholm, he repeatedly exposed himself to suspicion; the mere act of informing Danish political and Jewish leaders about Nazi plans constituted an act of betrayal that would almost certainly have led to arrest and execution. Understanding these risks but bravely facing them, he used diplomatic cover and arguments about economic and administrative interests to justify interventions in conversations with senior German officials; when those failed, he relied on personal contacts outside the German chain of command to get the warning to the people who could act. These operational choices, a mixture of bureaucratic maneuver and clandestine outreach, are documented in multiple archives and in postwar discussions of the rescue.

While the Danish resistance – ordinary citizens, fishermen, church figures who read pastoral letters urging shelter of Jews, and Jewish community leaders who organized rapid dispersals and maritime evacuations – were all essential, the specificity and timing of Duckwitz’s intervention turned what might have been a catastrophic round-up into an opportunity for mass escape. Danish Jewish leaders such as Henriques and Rabbi Melchior played crucial roles in mobilizing congregations and disseminating warnings in synagogues on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, and Hedtoft and other politicians used state and private networks to co-ordinate shelter and transport.

On March 29, 1971, Yad Vashem recognized Duckwitz as a Righteous Among the Nations:

During the late summer of 1943 the Germans decided to begin deporting Danish Jewry to extermination camps. Duckwitz immediately warned his Danish contacts of the plan, and they in turn organized a rescue operation whereby almost all Danish Jewry was smuggled into Sweden. By October 2, when the Gestapo set out to implement their plans and arrest the Jews, most of the Jews had gone, and only about 500 Jews – mostly elderly and infirm – were caught and deported to the Theresienstadt camp. Duckwitz remained committed to the policy of cooperation with the Danes; he continued to work in the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, serving as Secretary of State, later as Ambassador to Denmark and to India. His courageous intervention in 1943 is considered one of the most decisive acts in the Danish rescue.

This recognition places Duckwitz among a relatively small group of Germans honored in this way and underscores the exceptional character of his behavior within the context of Nazi Germany’s diplomatic corps. The award coincided with a period in which postwar German-Danish relations and the memory politics of wartime rescuers were being actively negotiated in public forums, and Duckwitz’s recognition has been cited in multiple commemorations and academic treatments of Danish rescue efforts.

Duckwitz remained engaged with issues of memory and reconciliation; and the postwar record shows him continuing in public service, while his later diplomatic posts, including representing West Germany in Denmark as ambassador, are additional facets of his complex public life. He received further honors in Germany and among Jewish communities for his wartime actions: municipal and national commemorations in Germany and Denmark remembered his role, and Jewish organizations acknowledged his life-saving initiative in Denmark.

The concrete human consequences of Duckwitz’s choices are visible in numerous personal testimonies and later family histories. Survivors frequently cite the Danish rescue as a defining instance of communal solidarity, and many of those survivors or their descendants have at various times recognized Duckwitz by name. The archives at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, at Yad Vashem, and in Danish repositories contain letters, depositions, and oral histories that link his famous warning and the ensuing mass evacuations in early October 1943 to the survival of specific families.

In the July 16, 1937 correspondence exhibited here, Duckwitz writes in German on his Deutsche Gesandtschaft [German Embassy], Kopenhagen letterhead to Emil Juel-Frederiksen: “The Reich Minister of Foreign Affairs has granted your request for an autograph.” (Juel-Frederiksen was a respected organist, music critic, cantor (Christian liturgical church music), and composer famous for many songs, organ and piano works, fantasias, suites, and lighter popular works.)

It is interesting that Duckwitz was required to forward a simple autograph request up the chain of command and to obtain formal approval from the Reich Foreign Minister in Berlin to provide the signature. A high-level signature on official letterhead could be misused, such as to authenticate documents, to give the appearance of an official government order, etc., and even the most mundane signature was considered an official act of the mission. As such, the German Foreign Office maintained strict protocol, and signatures and any use of top ministers’ names were controlled centrally by the Protocol/Chancellery offices.

A further subject of interest in Duckwitz’s biography is the postwar moral and political reception of his actions in Germany and Denmark. In West Germany, the 1950s and 1960s were decades of uneven public reckoning with the Nazi past, and figures like Duckwitz, who could be framed as resisting or tempering Nazi criminality, often occupied symbolic roles in reconstruction-era memory politics. Danish commemorations emphasized national solidarity and the heroism of ordinary citizens; international Jewish organizations and Yad Vashem highlighted the moral courage of those who, despite the risks, assisted Jews. Duckwitz’s inclusion among the Righteous Among the Nations provided an institutional anchor for public memory and for scholarly inquiry.

Henriques was a prominent Copenhagen attorney and noted supreme-court barrister who practiced before Denmark’s highest court for more than half a century and served as a judge on a labor court for some three decades. He was a leading member of the Board of Deputies of Danish Jews for roughly forty years and, late in life, was appointed a Knight, Grand Cross, of the Order of Dannebrog (1955).

Rabbi Dr. Marcus Lazarus Melchior (1897–1969), one of the most consequential Jewish clerical leaders in twentieth-century Denmark, came from an established Danish-Jewish family and was raised within a milieu that combined attachment to Jewish learning with wide cultural engagement in Danish public life. After advanced study in Germany, he pursued a rabbinic and intellectual career that took him to pulpits in Central Europe before he returned to Denmark where, as acting chief rabbi during the crisis of 1943 and later as chief rabbi from 1947 until his death, he played a central role in the spiritual and practical survival of the Danish Jewish community.

Rabbi Melchior was born in Fredericia into what contemporary and later accounts describe as a prominent Danish Jewish family; his home environment combined Jewish learning and cultural assimilation in Danish life, an orientation reflected later in the public careers of his children and grandchildren. Several members of his family entered Danish public life and Jewish communal leadership: among his sons were Arne Melchior (a prominent Danish politician and government minister) and Bent (Binyamin) Melchior, who later also served as chief rabbi; his descendants include Rabbi Michael Melchior, who became a political and rabbinic figure in Israel.

R. Melchior’s formal Jewish and secular education prepared him for a transnational rabbinic career. He earned a doctorate from the University of Königsberg and received his rabbinical ordination in 1921 from the Hildesheimer Rabbinical Seminary in Berlin, an institution associated with the modern Orthodox tradition and founded by Rav Azriel Hildesheimer. After ordination, he served as a pulpit rabbi in Central and Eastern Europe, first in Tarnowskie Góry (Tarnowitz) and later in Beuthen (Bytom), before taking up a position in Copenhagen in the 1930s. The combination of German-Jewish seminary training and university study gave R. Melchior a foundation both in classical rabbinic learning and in the modern, academically inflected Jewish leadership typical of the Hildesheimer school.

On questions of Jewish law and practice, R. Melchior occupied a position best described as modern Orthodox in orientation while displaying an unusual ecumenical sensibility in public life. He personally identified with Orthodox halachic commitments, but he worked consistently to promote understanding and cooperation across denominational lines; his preaching, public lectures and editorial work, including editing the Jødisk Familieblad, show a leader who combined fidelity to traditional law with a pastoral and culturally open approach that enabled him to speak effectively to both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences. After World War II, he also advocated reconciliation and careful engagement with post-war German society, a stance that reflected both his theological disposition and his commitment to rebuilding communal life in the difficult aftermath of the Shoah.

R. Melchior’s wartime role and his actions during the critical autumn of 1943 are the elements of his biography for which he is most widely remembered. As discussed above, when the German authorities in Copenhagen moved in September 1943 to implement orders for the arrest and deportation of Danish Jews, an information chain was activated that began with Duckwitz and passed through Danish political and communal channels before reaching R. Melchior. During early services on erev Rosh Hashanah, the morning of September 29, 1943, he used the synagogue and the Selichot/Rosh Hashanah gatherings to warn his congregants of the imminent Nazi plan and to instruct Jews to go into hiding immediately. His public warning – vocal, authoritative, and timed to reach the community as people were assembling for the New Year – helped to trigger the rapid, decentralized response that allowed most Denmark’s Jews to be secreted to safety in Sweden over the following days and weeks.

R. Melchior’s warning was not merely rhetorical. After the announcement, he went into hiding himself and, shortly thereafter, he escaped with his family to Sweden, where he served as acting rabbi for the Danish refugees until the end of the war, organized communal religious life for the refugees, provided pastoral care, and coordinated with Swedish authorities and relief agencies on behalf of his congregants. Following the war, he returned to Denmark where, after the death of Chief Rabbi Max Friediger, he assumed the post of chief rabbi in 1947, a position he held until his death. His wartime pastoral leadership, both in Copenhagen in the hours and days of the roundup and afterwards in Sweden, is repeatedly cited in survivor testimony and institutional histories as indispensable to the rescue and to the spiritual continuity of Danish Jewry.

R. Melchior was a supporter of Zionism but not an ideological maximalist who urged mass aliyah from Denmark; rather, he was a pro-Zionist communal leader who combined Jewish national sympathy with strong identification as a Dane and pragmatic communal priorities after the war. Scholarly writing about Danish Jewry after the war records that he “stressed that he was a Danish Jew; his Zionism did not make him less Danish.” There is evidence that R. Melchior visited Eretz Yisrael at least once, including scholarly notices that mention a first visit from Germany, during which he met famous writer and poet S. Y. Agnon.

Finally, exhibited here is a photograph of the Denya (Denmark) Square in Beit-HaKerem, Jerusalem, inaugurated in 1962, which features a boat-shaped monument meant to recall the fishing boats used to smuggle Danish Jews to Sweden. The sculptor credited for the boat memorial is Roda (Rolf) Reilinger, who made aliyah from Germany to Eretz Yisrael in 1939 on an illegal immigrant ship and was greeted there by the British, who imprisoned him at the Atlit Detention Camp. In 1942, he joined Kibbutz HaZorea, and lived there for most of his life.

Reilinger was a sculptor and painter who also worked in theater on scenery and costume design and he created many public sculptures and memorial/heritage-site commissions in Israel, plus some in Germany and Denmark. A recurring theme in his work is memory, loss, remaking landscape and public space, as well as the intersection of society, art, and communal / national identity.

