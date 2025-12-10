Photo Credit: Saul Jay Singer

Advertisement





Situated near the Jaffa Gate on the western edge of Jerusalem’s Old City, Migdal David, commonly referred to as the Tower of David, stands as one of the most iconic and historically layered structures in the city’s long and tumultuous history. Contrary to its name, the Tower has no direct connection to King David, yet its name and its stones tell a complex story of conquest, religion, empire, destruction, and preservation. The citadel not only offers a compelling lens into Jerusalem’s shifting political powers and architectural evolutions, but it also functions as a cultural symbol with evolving meanings.

Migdal David is not a single architectural entity but, rather, a palimpsest of different periods, each layer adding complexity to the site. The first fortifications on the site where the Tower now stands can be traced back to the Chasmonean period, and the surviving structure includes its Herodian base (monumental ashlars, similar to those found at the Western Wall, characterize the earliest construction phase); Byzantine and Crusader additions (Gothic arches, barrel vaults, and Christian iconography are visible in interior rooms); Mamluk and Ottoman layers (these include new walls, staircases, and the distinctive minaret); and British restorations (these introduced signage, excavations, and structural reinforcement). Archaeological work at the site has unearthed remains from the First Temple period, including pottery shards, Hellenistic walls, Roman-period aqueducts, and Umayyad-era fortifications, which affirm the continuous inhabitation and adaptation of the site across millennia.

The original structure that would become the core of the current citadel was built during the reign of Herod the Great (37-4 BCE), a Roman client king of Judea known for his extensive building programs. Herod constructed three massive Towers – Hippicus (after his friend); Phasael (after his brother); and Mariamne (after his wife) – on the western edge of the city wall to protect the main entrance to Jerusalem and to serve as a royal palace and military stronghold. Of these, only the base of the Phasael Tower remains, and it is this Tower that is commonly referred to as the Migdal David. Herod’s construction employed immense stone blocks and advanced Roman engineering techniques, lending both formidable strength and aesthetic grandeur to the Towers.

For Jews of the biblical and Second Temple era, the area later known as the Migdal David held strategic and spiritual resonance. Situated at the western approach to Mount Zion and close to the Har HaBayit (Temple Mount), the site was associated with guarding Jerusalem’s most sacred spaces. Jewish sources describe fortifications around Jerusalem in the eras of David, Solomon, and later kings; see, for example, Nechemiah, chapter 3, which describes in detail the repair of the Tower and gates of Jerusalem.

The Tower became a beloved poetic image in Jewish tradition; for example, Shir HaShirim (Song of Song) 4:4 – “Your neck is like Migdal David, built to hold weapons, hung with a thousand shields” – likens the beloved’s neck to the Tower of David, an enduring metaphor in Jewish mysticism and liturgy for strength, beauty, and defense. Note that, consistent with his interpretation of all of Shir HaShirim as an allegory for Hashem’s love for His eternally cherished Israel, Rashi reads this allegorically: the “Tower of David” is the Sanctuary itself, and the “shields” are the Torah scholars and righteous who protect Israel through their merit. Later midrashim apply the verse to the Jewish people and to their spiritual resilience as, for example, Shir HaHirim Rabbah, which interprets the Tower as “the congregation of Israel… built with good deeds and with the shields of the patriarchs.”

The Tower served to guard access from the west, historically Jerusalem’s most vulnerable side and, in particular, to protect pilgrims entering the city for the Shalosh Regalim, an essential part of Temple-centered religious life. For Jews ascending to the Temple for Pesach, Shavuot, and Sukkot, the stronghold would have been a reassuring sight, standing guard over the road from the coastal plain, and its presence reinforced the sense that Jerusalem was secure under divine and Davidic protection. By being associated with King David – albeit incorrectly – the site carried dynastic significance, a reminder of Jewish sovereignty and the hope for its restoration.

After the Roman destruction of Jerusalem (70 CE) and the Bar Kochba Revolt (132-135 CE), Jews were largely barred from the city. Nevertheless, the memory of the Citadel persisted in rabbinic and midrashic literature as the idea that David’s city – and its fortifications – still existed in some form became part of Jewish messianic imagination. Pilgrims who managed to reach Jerusalem in late antiquity reportedly wept near its ruins as a visible reminder of past glory.

It was not until the Byzantine period (4th-7th centuries CE) that the structure began to be referred to as the “Tower of David,” a misattribution rooted in Christian traditions that conflated this western fortification with King David’s ancient stronghold. Early Christian pilgrims associated the citadel with biblical narratives and used the name David’s Tower despite the lack of any historical evidence linking David to the site.

1 of 4

Following the Muslim conquest of Jerusalem in 638 CE under Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab, the Citadel remained in use, though its strategic and administrative functions shifted. The Umayyads (661-750) maintained the Tower, which continued to guard the western entrance of the city and likely housed a garrison. During the Abbasid and Fatimid periods (750-1099), when Jerusalem’s significance as a religious center grew, particularly with the construction of the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Migdal David was not at the center of these religious developments, but it remained an important military and administrative site. There is little evidence of any major architectural renovation during this time, though successive rulers may have undertaken minor fortification and maintenance work.

1 of 4

When the Crusaders captured Jerusalem in 1099 during the First Crusade and immediately recognized the strategic and symbolic value of Migdal David, they repaired and refortified the Citadel, including constructing new battlements, internal modifications, and enhanced defensive systems. The Tower became the seat of the Crusader kings and a center of administrative power in the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem, and the Crusaders used it to project both military strength and, after converting nearby buildings into churches, religious authority. The Citadel, which they continued to call the Tower of David, became emblematic of their victory and their presence in the Holy Land; however, Crusader control of Jerusalem would not last past 1187, when Saladin, the Muslim Kurdish leader and founder of the Ayyubid dynasty, reconquered Jerusalem and took control of the Tower.

Saladin, who was known for his relatively merciful treatment of the city’s Christian inhabitants, did not destroy the Tower but, instead, he repaired it, adapted it for Muslim use, and reintegrated it into the Islamic fabric of Jerusalem. The Mamluks, who ruled from Cairo beginning in the mid-thirteenth century, also utilized the Citadel, but they focused most of their architectural efforts elsewhere in Jerusalem. During this period, the Tower was maintained as a military garrison and, while no major rebuilding occurred, it remained a prominent part of the city’s western defenses.

1 of 4

The most significant transformation of Migdal David since Herod’s time occurred during the Ottoman period, particularly under Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, who ruled from 1520 to 1566. Recognizing Jerusalem’s significance, Suleiman embarked on an ambitious project to rebuild the city walls, many of which still stand today, and the Tower of David was incorporated into the new fortification system. The surrounding moat was cleaned and deepened, and the Tower underwent substantial renovation, including the construction of a distinctive minaret atop the Phasael Tower, which contributed to the Tower’s current profile and further embedded its Islamic architectural character.

The Citadel continued to serve as a crucial stronghold controlling access to the city, and the Ottomans used it as a military barracks, prison, and administrative center. During the Ottoman period, when Jews had relative freedom to live and worship in Jerusalem, the Citadel was part of the lived cityscape, and Jewish visitors often included it in descriptions of their journey.

By the 19th century, Jerusalem’s geopolitical significance had attracted the attention of European powers, and western archaeologists, pilgrims, and missionaries increasingly visited the site. In response to this growing European interest, the Ottomans permitted limited archaeological excavations and modest preservation efforts, although the Tower had deteriorated from centuries of use. In 1917, during World War I, the British forces under General Edmund Allenby entered Jerusalem via the Jaffa Gate and the British used Migdal David as a military base and later as a cultural center under the British Mandate (1917-1948). The British undertook conservation efforts and opened parts of the Tower to the public. The Citadel also began to take on a more explicitly symbolic role, representing the layered history of the city and its varied rulers.

As Jerusalem’s commercial life centered near Jaffa Gate, the Citadel stood at the hub of Jewish economic exchange and Jews coming to trade, sell produce, or welcome pilgrims would pass by its walls, integrating it into Jewish social and economic routines. As aliyah increased in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Citadel became a national symbol, and Zionist thinkers and artists often invoked “Migdal David” in poetry, painting, and music as a metaphor for the rebirth of Jewish sovereignty.

With the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 and following the Arab-Israeli War, Migdal David came under Jordanian control, as the Old City of Jerusalem fell to the Jordanian Arab Legion, and the Citadel remained on the Jordanian side of the armistice line, just beyond reach of the Jewish Quarter, with its silhouette looming as a powerful reminder of loss. The Tower was not a primary military target, but it sustained minor damage and remained under Jordanian jurisdiction until the 1967 Six-Day War, during which Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City.

1 of 4

Since 1967, Migdal David has been integrated into the Israeli cultural and historical narrative. The Israeli government undertook a significant restoration of the Citadel, transforming it into a museum of Jerusalem’s history, and the Tower of David Museum, opened in 1989, presents exhibitions covering 4,000 years of the city’s history, from the Canaanite period to the present and also functions as a space for art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural events. The museum’s curation emphasizes the city’s role as a spiritual and political center for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, though it is also part of a broader Israeli effort to assert Jewish historical continuity in Jerusalem. The museum balances its role as a tourist attraction with its mandate to protect the ancient fabric of the site, and recent projects have included digital documentation of the Citadel’s architecture, stabilization of fragile walls, and the introduction of multilingual interpretive materials.

Migdal David transcends its original military function and has become a potent symbol. For Zionists, it evokes the ancient Jewish connection to Jerusalem and serves as a metaphor for survival and return. Today, the Tower is managed by a public foundation supported by the Israeli Ministry of Culture and the Jerusalem Municipality, and extensive conservation efforts have been undertaken since the 1980s to preserve the structure from weathering, pollution, and the wear of tourism.

1 of 3

Despite its name, the Tower of David holds minimal religious significance in traditional Judaism. In Jewish tradition, King David’s palace is believed to have been located elsewhere, near the City of David and south of the Har HaBayit. Nevertheless, the Tower holds an important place in the Jewish imagination, partly due to the verse in Psalms 48:13-14, which refers to “Towers of Zion” and the strength of Jerusalem’s fortifications: “Walk around Zion, circle it; count its Towers. Take note of its ramparts; go through its citadels, that you may recount it to a future age.” This poetic symbolism has led to an enduring, albeit indirect, association between David and the western Tower. In modern times, especially since 1967, the Tower has been reintegrated into Jewish heritage discourse, featured in Israeli state ceremonies, and referenced in Zionist literature and art as a metaphor for resilience and national identity.

In one of the earliest Jewish travel reports, Benjamin of Tudela, a renowned Spanish-Jewish traveler, describes Jerusalem in his Itinerary of Benjamin of Tudela as “a small city, fortified by three walls”; he specifically notes “there are about 200 Jews who dwell under the Tower of David in one corner of the city”; and he remarks on the strength/ancient foundation of the Tower. In his travelogue, R. Petachiah (Pethahiah) of Regensburg (late 12th century), medieval Ashkenazi rabbi and traveler, describes Jerusalem and its fortifications; like Benjamin, he notes the Citadel and the living quarters nearby, making him an independent medieval Jewish eyewitness regarding the Citadel’s imposing character. In his Letters from Jerusalem (1488), Rav Obadiah of Bertinoro (the famous Italian bible commentator “the Bartenura”) wrote a set of correspondence from Jerusalem in which he records his impressions of the city’s condition, its neighborhoods and holy sites – and, specifically, the visible fortifications that defined entry points like Jaffa Gate and the adjacent Citadel. His letters are often used as first-hand early-modern testimony about Jewish life in the Citadel’s environs and the city’s physical layout.

In The Itinerary of Rabbi Moses Basola (published in some modern editions under the title In Zion and Jerusalem), Italian traveler R. Moshe Basola of Pesaro devoted particular attention to Jerusalem’s topography and landmarks; his diary describes the city’s walls and noteworthy constructions in and around the Citadel area, another post-Crusader, pre-Ottoman/early Ottoman Jewish traveler who noted the continuing presence/importance of the Tower/Citadel. In his travel diaries and notes (including particularly his Ma‘agal Tov), Rav Chaim Yosef David Azulai (aka, “the Chida,” 1724-1806), an eminent eighteenth-century Jerusalem-born Sephardi scholar and bibliophile who traveled widely across Europe and North Africa, describes Jerusalem’s surviving fortifications; he explicitly reads the Citadel’s fortifications as evidence that Jerusalem, though humbled, continued to stand with traceable, ancient defenses. His impressions often mix topographical description with pious/historical reflection.

In A Descriptive Geography and Brief Historical Sketch of Palestine (1850), Rav Joseph (Yehoseph) Schwarz, a nineteenth-century scholar and Moravian rabbi who settled in Jerusalem, synthesizes earlier travel accounts, including those discussed above, and provides a 19th century scholarly description of the Tower’s masonry, the survival of older foundations, and the Tower/Citadel’s strategic/location role vis-à-vis Jaffa Gate. His work is often used as a nineteenth-century Jewish scholarly synopsis of what earlier travelers reported.

1 of 4

1 of 4

In summary, Migdal David remains one of the most historically resonant structures in Jerusalem, whose story reflects the broader saga of the city itself – layered, contested, and perpetually renewed. From Herod’s defensive Towers to the Crusader Citadel, from Ottoman minarets to Israeli museums, the Tower has served countless masters and represented diverse ideologies. Though not directly connected to King David, it has come to embody the city’s enduring allure and complexity and, as both a relic of the past and a dynamic cultural space, the Tower of David continues to offer insights not only into Jerusalem’s past, but also into the power of architecture, memory, and myth in shaping historical consciousness. Israeli stamps and coins have depicted the Tower as an instantly recognizable icon of Jerusalem, and its silhouette is part of the collective memory of the city, evoking not only the past but also the triumph of survival and return.

1 of 3

Share this article on WhatsApp: