Community, Faith, and Firepower: Inside the GunsNMoses NJ 3rd Annual BBQ

What began as a gloomy morning under a relentless downpour quickly gave way to clear skies, setting the stage for the third annual GunsNMoses barbecue. As cars made the trek from Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn out to Freehold, New Jersey, initial worries about turnout dissolved. Nearly 80 members arrived ready to connect, representing a rapidly expanding community that began with just three Jewish friends looking to shoot together and has since grown into a dedicated network of over 130 members.

The gathering reflected a broad and united cross-section of the Jewish community, bringing together Syrian Jews from Deal and Brooklyn alongside Ashkenazi members, ranging from secular to strictly observant. In the wake of rising antisemitism following October 7, the club's mission has taken on deeper significance: empowering individuals with the skills, discipline, and confidence needed to protect themselves and their families safely and responsibly.

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As founder Joseph M. and club leader Jeff S. addressed the crowd about the organization's future, the sense of unity was unmistakable. The day offered more than just range time; it functioned as a genuine family gathering.

Spiritual tradition stood side-by-side with marksmanship. A local Chabad rabbi arrived with tefillin, assisting several attendees in laying them for the day. The gesture underscored a unique club tradition: upon crossing the 100-member milestone, GunsNMoses gifted a complete set of tefillin, a tallit, and siddurim to a member committing to wrap daily, with plans already underway to present another set once the roster reaches 200.

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The afternoon’s practical instruction featured an interactive Krav Maga demonstration led by Freddy M. and Lawrence Y. of Chai Defense, getting the entire crowd on its feet to practice essential self-defense tactics. Following a mandatory firearm safety briefing for newer participants, members transitioned to the range. Experienced shooters worked alongside beginners, offering hands-on coaching as steel targets clanged down across the line. The event underscored a shared commitment to vigilance and safety—a belief that in uncertain times, responsible preparedness is vital.