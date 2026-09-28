If you’re one of the many thousands of people who love my famous cookie dough fudge pie, you’re going to love my latest take: a Bundt cake version of it!

Yields 1 bundt cake

Ingredients

Swirled Fudge Bundt Cake

6 eggs

eggs 3/4 cup oil

oil 1 and 1/3 cups sugar

sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt 3/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder, such as Gefen Cocoa 16Oz Canister Gefen (P)

2 cups Beleaves Flour

Beleaves Flour 3/4 cup pareve milk

pareve milk confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Cookie Dough

1/2 cup oil

oil 1/2 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Dark Brown 16Oz Haddar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1 cup Beleaves Flour

Beleaves Flour 1/2 cup chocolate chips, preferably mini or extra mini

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease and flour a Bundt pan; set aside. In a small bowl, combine all cookie dough ingredients to form a crumbly dough; set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, oil, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Whisk until smooth. Add cocoa, flour, and milk. Whisk until a batter forms. Pour half the batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Spread cookie dough mixture over it, then top with remaining batter. Bake for about 50 minutes, until center feels firm. Allow to cool for 20–30 minutes, then remove from pan. Set aside to cool completely before dusting with confectioners’ sugar.

Notes:

Plan Ahead: This cake can be frozen, well wrapped.