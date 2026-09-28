Categories: Recipes
Cookie Dough Swirled Fudge Bundt Cake
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September 28, 2026, 10 AM ET
If you’re one of the many thousands of people who love my famous cookie dough fudge pie, you’re going to love my latest take: a Bundt cake version of it!
Yields 1 bundt cake
Ingredients
Swirled Fudge Bundt Cake
- 6 eggs
- 3/4 cup oil
- 1 and 1/3 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder, such as Gefen Cocoa 16Oz Canister Gefen (P)
- 2 cups Beleaves Flour
- 3/4 cup pareve milk
- confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Cookie Dough
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1/2 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Dark Brown 16Oz Haddar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup Beleaves Flour
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips, preferably mini or extra mini
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease and flour a Bundt pan; set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine all cookie dough ingredients to form a crumbly dough; set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, oil, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Whisk until smooth. Add cocoa, flour, and milk. Whisk until a batter forms.
- Pour half the batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Spread cookie dough mixture over it, then top with remaining batter. Bake for about 50 minutes, until center feels firm.
- Allow to cool for 20–30 minutes, then remove from pan. Set aside to cool completely before dusting with confectioners’ sugar.
Notes:
Plan Ahead: This cake can be frozen, well wrapped.