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Cookie Dough Swirled Fudge Bundt Cake

By Miriam Pascal Cohen

|

September 28, 2026, 10 AM ET

If you’re one of the many thousands of people who love my famous cookie dough fudge pie, you’re going to love my latest take: a Bundt cake version of it!

Yields 1 bundt cake

Ingredients

Swirled Fudge Bundt Cake

  • 6 eggs
  • 3/4 cup oil
  • 1 and 1/3 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder, such as Gefen Cocoa 16Oz Canister Gefen (P)
  • 2 cups Beleaves Flour
  • 3/4 cup pareve milk
  • confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Cookie Dough

  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1/2 cup Haddar Brown Sugar Sugar Dark Brown 16Oz Haddar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup Beleaves Flour
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips, preferably mini or extra mini

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Grease and flour a Bundt pan; set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, combine all cookie dough ingredients to form a crumbly dough; set aside.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, oil, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Whisk until smooth. Add cocoa, flour, and milk. Whisk until a batter forms.
  4. Pour half the batter into the prepared Bundt pan. Spread cookie dough mixture over it, then top with remaining batter. Bake for about 50 minutes, until center feels firm.
  5. Allow to cool for 20–30 minutes, then remove from pan. Set aside to cool completely before dusting with confectioners’ sugar.

Notes:
Plan Ahead: This cake can be frozen, well wrapped.

(Kosher.com)

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