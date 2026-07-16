County Executive Blakeman Unveils Commemorative Plaque Honoring ICC Men's T20 World Cup

East Meadow, NY - July 12, in The Lannin, Eisenhower Park, Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman, joined by committee chair Harry Singh and co-chair Chaudhary Akram and community cricket leaders, unveiled a plaque in a commemoration ceremony recognizing the historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which was held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park in June 2024.