יום חמישי, 15 אוקטובר 2026Thursday, October 15, 2026
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Creamy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup

By Leah Klein

|

October 15, 2026, 10 AM ET

This super simple, hearty soup is a must-try! It’s a deliciously healthy and wholesome blend that is low in carbs and packed with nutrients.

Ingredients

Creamy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 zucchini, peeled and
    cubed
  • 1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Broccoli Frozen Riced Broccoli 14Oz Beleaves (P)
  • 1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Cauliflower Frozen Riced Cauliflower 14Oz Beleaves (P)
  • 3 and 1/2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar

Directions

  1. In a medium-sized pot, sauté the onions and garlic in oil until translucent.
  2. Add the zucchini and sauté for an additional 20 minutes.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil.
  4. Lower the heat and cook for 45 minutes. Blend the soup before serving.
(Kosher.com)

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