This super simple, hearty soup is a must-try! It’s a deliciously healthy and wholesome blend that is low in carbs and packed with nutrients.

Ingredients

Creamy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup

2 tablespoons oil

oil 1 medium onion, diced

onion, diced 3 cloves garlic

garlic 1 zucchini, peeled and

cubed

zucchini, peeled and cubed 1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Broccoli Frozen Riced Broccoli 14Oz Beleaves (P)

1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Cauliflower Frozen Riced Cauliflower 14Oz Beleaves (P)

3 and 1/2 cups water

water 1 teaspoon salt

salt 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix

onion soup mix 1/2 teaspoon sugar

Directions