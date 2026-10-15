Categories: Recipes
Creamy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup
By Leah Klein
|
October 15, 2026, 10 AM ET
This super simple, hearty soup is a must-try! It’s a deliciously healthy and wholesome blend that is low in carbs and packed with nutrients.
Ingredients
Creamy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 zucchini, peeled and
cubed
- 1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Broccoli Frozen Riced Broccoli 14Oz Beleaves (P)
- 1 14-ounce Beleaves Frozen Riced Cauliflower Frozen Riced Cauliflower 14Oz Beleaves (P)
- 3 and 1/2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons onion soup mix
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
Directions
- In a medium-sized pot, sauté the onions and garlic in oil until translucent.
- Add the zucchini and sauté for an additional 20 minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil.
- Lower the heat and cook for 45 minutes. Blend the soup before serving.