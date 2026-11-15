The main character of this salad is the beef fry. The supporting character is the roasted, salted sunflower seeds. The rest can be swapped, added, or subtracted based on your preferences. No matter how I make it, this salad is the first to be finished every time.

Ingredients

Beef Fry Salad

1 6-ounce (170-gram) package beef fry

beef fry 8 ounces (225 grams) arugula or romaine lettuce

arugula or romaine lettuce 1 cup golden cherry tomatoes, halved

golden cherry tomatoes, halved 1/2 cup roasted, salted sunflower seeds

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 cup Gefen Olive Oil Oil Olive X-Virgin 1L Gefen (P)

1/4 cup Tuscanini Balsamic Vinegar Vinegar Balsamic Of Modena 8.45Oz Tuscanini

2–3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon mayonnaise (optional)

mayonnaise (optional) 1 tablespoon honey

honey 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

Prepare the Beef Fry

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Bake the beef fry for 20 minutes, or until fully crispy but not golden brown.

Prepare the Vinaigrette

Combine vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl.

Prepare the Salad

Place lettuce in a large serving bowl and top with tomatoes, beef fry, and sunflower seeds. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette right before serving and toss gently.

Tip: This salad works with almost any dressing. We’ve made it with creamy dressings, green herb dressings, and classic vinaigrettes, and somehow, they all work.