I grew up in Yerushalayim, where I learned to cook from my mother. I learned from myown mother, who passed her love of cooking down to all her daughters. This recipe came to me from my Aunt Chavie, and over the years, I’ve modified it to suit my own taste.

Cooking runs deep in our family — it’s something we’re known for and something we truly love. These latkes are my favorite, and my kids can’t get enough of them. They come out perfect every time and always hit the spot. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

Yields 8-10 latkes

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes

sweet potatoes 2 green zucchinis, with peel

green zucchinis, with peel 1 yellow zucchini, with peel

yellow zucchini, with peel 1 onion

onion 1/2 cup Glicks Flour

Glicks Flour 1/3 cup Gefen Canola Oil

Gefen Canola Oil 4 eggs

eggs 1 teaspoon Gefen Salt

Gefen Salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions