Categories: Recipes
Crispy Garden Latkes
By Leah Berg
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November 17, 2026, 10 AM ET
I grew up in Yerushalayim, where I learned to cook from my mother. I learned from myown mother, who passed her love of cooking down to all her daughters. This recipe came to me from my Aunt Chavie, and over the years, I’ve modified it to suit my own taste.
Cooking runs deep in our family — it’s something we’re known for and something we truly love. These latkes are my favorite, and my kids can’t get enough of them. They come out perfect every time and always hit the spot. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
Yields 8-10 latkes
Ingredients
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 2 green zucchinis, with peel
- 1 yellow zucchini, with peel
- 1 onion
- 1/2 cup Glicks Flour
- 1/3 cup Gefen Canola Oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 teaspoon Gefen Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Shred the vegetables in the food processor. Strain the shredded vegetables twice.
- Add the remaining ingredients.
- Fry in hot oil.