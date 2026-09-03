יום חמישי, 3 ספטמבר 2026Thursday, September 3, 2026
Follow Us
יום חמישי, כ״א אלול תשפ״וThursday, September 3, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Crispy Leek and Potato Kugel

By Leah Klein

|

September 3, 2026, 10 AM ET

A beautiful holiday side dish packed with incredible texture and deep flavor, this recipe takes a classic favorite to a whole new level. The addition of sweet, tender leeks to traditional potato kugel is something really special and delicious.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Gefen Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius).

2. Using the kugel blade on a food processor, blend the potatoes, eggs, 1/2 cup oil, seltzer, leeks, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder until fully combined.

3. Pour the mixture into a 10-inch round greased baking pan. Pour the remaining two tablespoons of oil over the top.

4. Bake uncovered at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for another hour until set and golden brown.

(Kosher.com)

Serials

Persuaded - Chapter II

By Barbara Bensoussan

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross