A beautiful holiday side dish packed with incredible texture and deep flavor, this recipe takes a classic favorite to a whole new level. The addition of sweet, tender leeks to traditional potato kugel is something really special and delicious.

Ingredients

4 large potatoes

potatoes 4 eggs

eggs 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil, divided

oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil, divided 1/2 cup seltzer

seltzer 1 bag Beleaves Frozen Leeks (thawed and squeezed dry)

1 tablespoon Gefen Salt

Gefen Salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

black pepper 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius).

2. Using the kugel blade on a food processor, blend the potatoes, eggs, 1/2 cup oil, seltzer, leeks, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder until fully combined.

3. Pour the mixture into a 10-inch round greased baking pan. Pour the remaining two tablespoons of oil over the top.

4. Bake uncovered at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for another hour until set and golden brown.