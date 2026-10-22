Categories: Recipes
Crunchy Shawarma Chicken Fingers
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October 22, 2026, 10 AM ET
These crispy chicken fingers get their irresistible crunch from a coating of kettle-cooked potato chips seasoned with warm shawarma spices. A light drizzle of silan
adds just enough sweet contrast to make every bite — and every crunch — even more satisfying.
Ingredients
- 2 and 1/2 cups crushed kettle-cooked potato chips
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- 1 tablespoon shawarma seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 pounds (910 grams) chicken tenders
- silan, for drizzling
- chopped parsley, for garnish
- techinah, for serving
- lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly coat it with cooking spray.
- Combine potato chips, panko crumbs, and spices in a shallow bowl. Whisk eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard in another shallow bowl, until smooth.
- Pat the chicken tenders dry with paper towels. Dip each tender into the egg mixture, allowing any excess to drip off, then press firmly into the potato chip mixture until completely coated. Arrange the coated chicken tenders in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a little space between each piece. Lightly spray the tops with cooking spray to help them brown and crisp.
- Bake for 18–22 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the coating is golden brown and crunchy. For extra color and crispness, place the pan under the broiler for one to two minutes at the end of cooking, watching carefully to prevent burning.
- Transfer chicken fingers to a serving platter and drizzle lightly with silan. Sprinkle with chopped parsley; serve warm with techinah and lemon wedges.