These crispy chicken fingers get their irresistible crunch from a coating of kettle-cooked potato chips seasoned with warm shawarma spices. A light drizzle of silan

adds just enough sweet contrast to make every bite — and every crunch — even more satisfying.

Ingredients

2 and 1/2 cups crushed kettle-cooked potato chips

crushed kettle-cooked potato chips 1 cup panko crumbs

panko crumbs 1 tablespoon shawarma seasoning

shawarma seasoning 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

black pepper 2 eggs

eggs 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

mayonnaise 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 2 pounds (910 grams) chicken tenders

chicken tenders silan, for drizzling

chopped parsley, for garnish

techinah, for serving

lemon wedges, for serving

Directions