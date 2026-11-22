When a Dead Ewe Gave Birth to a Live Lamb

When a Dead Ewe Gave Birth to a Live Lamb

“We Do Not Wait for Her to Give Birth”

(Arachin 7a)

One day, a truck delivered a pregnant ewe to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Yerushalayim, and a large team of doctors and nurses accompanied it to an operating room. It was a research program designed to determine the moment of death.

This halachic issue is difficult and complicated, and we cannot attempt to resolve it in this article. However, we will focus on one facet of the subject that originates in our sugya. The basic question of determining the moment of death is: Which signs do we accept as establishing whether a patient is alive or dead?

Life After Brain Death

One might have wanted to prove from our Gemara that a person is still not defined as dead even after complete brain death. Our Gemara explains that as a fetus has no independent life and derives its nourishment and life from the mother, it would be impossible for the mother to die and the fetus to continue to live – “the fetus dies first.” Thus, when a pregnant woman stops living, her fetus dies immediately with her. But in our era, there have been recorded cases where women suffered from terminal diseases and lapsed into a state of brain death with no apparent signs of life aside from the breathing machines which maintained the body’s systems, yet still the doctors succeeded in delivering a healthy infant. We thus have solid proof that even if a person is classified as brain-dead, that person may still be considered alive according to the Torah – for if this were not so, how could those delivered fetuses have stayed alive?

With the Aid of Machines

However, some rejected this proof on the grounds that although a fetus cannot otherwise continue to live after its mother’s death, if the mother is attached to life-supporting machines, the fetus continues to live though their force even after her death. They contend that the fetus is merely like an infant in an incubator (a baby less than 30 days old), and therefore there is no proof that this situation is defined as life according to halacha.

The issue was brought before Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt”l (Responsa Minchas Shlomo, 2nd edition, 2:86), who examined the idea and approved the following experiment, mentioned at the beginning, to prove or disprove this assumption.

A pregnant ewe was brought to the hospital and attached to breathing machines. The aim was to ensure, according to all the accepted criteria, that the ewe was dead, and then see whether her fetus would survive. Due to the lack of experience in delivering a lamb in this rare condition, 15 experts gathered from the fields of neurology, cardiology, gynecology, physiology, veterinary medicine, anesthesiology, and so on. Everyone voluntarily devoted long hours to clarifying the halachic question.

Once it was determined that the ewe was dead, the doctors waited 25 minutes and then took out the fetus, live and healthy! It was proven beyond all doubt that breathing machines have the ability to supply the body with what it needs to enable it to continue to function even though the host body may no longer be alive.

As noted, this experiment was performed to clarify whether a dead ewe can sustain the life of its fetus by means of machines attached to it. Once it was proven that this was possible, the claim that there is life even after brain death was disproved, as all those babies born after their mothers’ death had remained alive because of medical machines. The proof was refuted and therefore the doubt remained. Indeed, Rabbi Auerbach emphasizes: “I shall stand by my watch, as I wrote before, that one may not rely on medical science as long as there is a heartbeat, even if it is almost certain that [the heartbeat] is due only to the machine.”