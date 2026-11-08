Daf Yomi - Lingua Franca

Lingua Franca

“The Jordan Is Only from Jericho and Below”

(Bechoros 55a)

The Mishna (54b), discussing the matter of Ma’aser (tithing), notes that even though a flock is the property of one individual, if there is a geographic break separating part of the flock from the rest, the two parts cannot be combined to constitute one unit when tithing. R. Meir offers just such an example: the Jordan River. If one has flocks on both sides of the Jordan, these cannot be combined to constitute one entity for purposes of tithing.

On our daf, Rabbah b. Bar Chana defines the geographic division that is the Jordan River as not constituting the entire span of the river but rather only from the city of Jericho and below. The Gemara makes a unique distinction: Only with regard to tithing is that geographic definition applicable, but as for nedarim (vows), we follow the common parlance. Therefore, when one refers to the Jordan in the context of a vow, the reference includes the area above Jericho as well.

Primary Factor

The Mishnayos in Tractate Nedarim (18b and 30a-31b) cite numerous terms that restrict the force of a neder. The Gemara (infra Nedarim 30b and on our daf) notes that, as a rule, we do not define the terminology used in a neder according to Biblical usage but rather according to common parlance. In codifying the halacha, Rambam (Hilchos Nedarim 9:13), rules according to the Gemara (Nedarim and our daf) that in all matters relating to vows, common parlance is the primary basis for interpretation.

In light of this, Radbaz (to Rambam op. cit.) questions the necessity for the aforementioned mishnayos, since all ambiguous terminology is to be interpreted according to common parlance and not based on its usage in Mishnaic or Biblical times. Radbaz answers that the definitions in the Mishna are relevant to places where no established common parlance exists.

Shechorei Ha’rosh

Nimukei Yosef (ad loc. Nedarim 30b) cites Ritva, who says that some definitions have changed since Mishnaic times. For example, the Mishna (30b) states that if one vows not to benefit from “shechorei ha’rosh” (lit., dark-headed people) he is prohibited from deriving any benefit from such adult men, but is permitted to benefit from women and children. Rashi (30b) explains that women always cover their heads – thus they can never be referred to as “dark-headed.” Men, on the other hand, sometimes cover their heads and sometimes do not; thus, those who do not would be referred to as shechorei harosh. As for children, since it is the custom for all children to go about without head-coverings, we cannot include them in the vow-taker’s prohibition.

Specific Stated Intention

Ritva notes that in post-Talmudic times, the term shechorei ha’rosh has come to refer to anyone with dark hair. It therefore excludes people who are bald and, in general, people who are elderly, as usually their hair is white. He also notes that even where the custom is to follow the Mishnaic interpretation of terms, if one specifically states that his intention in making the vow is to follow the plain meaning of the word, he is believed, even if that produces a leniency.