Daf Yomi - Lulav or Shofar on Shabbos

Lulav or Shofar on Shabbos

“It Refers to Tithing in Our Days”

(Bechoros 61a)

Rabbi Akiva Yosef Schlesinger, zt”l, an outstanding talmid chacham, lived in Yerushalayim well over a hundred years ago and authored Lev Ha’Ivri. He aroused a great halachic furor when he announced that he had investigated, researched, and discovered that in Yerushalayim one should blow the shofar on Rosh Hashanah that falls on Shabbos (Sefer Mikra’ei Kodesh: Yomim Noraim 32). To this day, Jerusalemites argue about whether he actually did this himself or not, but an interesting incidental halachic issue arose from his statement.

If he indeed blew the shofar on Shabbos, should one (at that time) endeavor to hear him blow the shofar since, after all, it is Rosh Hashanah? The Sages indeed ruled that one must not blow the shofar on Rosh Hashanah which falls on Shabbos. However, if there is a possibility to hear shofar-blowing without transgressing their regulation, why would one not strive to hear it, as one who hears the sounds of the shofar being blown transgresses no prohibition?

Before we study the different facets of the doubt, let us proceed to another instance. A person waited for Sukkos to observe the mitzvah of the Four Species. Early on the morning of the first day of Yom Tov, he took them in his hands, joyfully pronounced the berachos in full, and shook them devoutly in all directions.

An Invalid Shehecheyanu?

A short while later, he realized that it was Shabbos and that the Sages forbade taking the Four Species on Shabbos lest one move them from a private domain to a public domain, which is forbidden by the Torah (Sukkah 42b). Did he observe the mitzvah of the Four Species or was his act of no effect since the Sages forbade handling them on Shabbos? The question is not merely theoretical retrospectively, as he must know whether he should recite Shehecheyanu the next day (Sunday). If his act on Shabbos was considered a mitzvah, he should not recite Shehecheyanu, as he has already performed the mitzvah. But if his act was not considered a mitzvah, he apparently must recite Shehecheyanu. (See Mishna Berura 662 s.k. 2, concerning Shehecheyanu on Yom Tov Sheini; but there he handled the lulav at the right time and is therefore no worse than one who said Shehecheyanu when tying it on Erev Yom Tov; see also Tur and Beis Yosef ibid.).

Timing Is Everything

Leading halachic authorities struggled with this question, and it pertains to many other mitzvos whose timing was circumscribed by the Sages. According to many Acharonim, and prominently Rabbi Akiva Eiger, zt”l (Drush Ve’chidush, ma’arachah ches, s.v. Vehineh HaMagen Avraham, and Chiddushei Rabbi Akiva Eiger on Pesachim 69a), the Sages did not completely nullify such mitzvos of the Torah, but forbade their observance in certain situations; therefore, someone who transgressed the Sages’ regulations, unwittingly or even wittingly, has, in their view, fulfilled the mitzvah (see Responsa Maharshag, O.C. 36, and Pri Megadim, O.C. 634). However, others disagree and maintain that the Sages totally negated the possibility of discharging the mitzvah. Such a person’s act and berachos are therefore in vain (see Chelkas Yoav, Kaba Dekushyasa, kushya 99; Kovetz Shiurim, II, Kuntres Divrei Soferim; and Encyclopedia Talmudis, entry Yesh koach beyad chachamim, note 85).

What does all this have to do with tithing animals, the topic of our sugya? Indeed, one of the topics at the center of this dispute is the mitzvah of tithing animals. This mitzvah is also in practice in our era, as the Mishna states at the beginning of the chapter (53a). However, the Sages forbade performing the mitzvah since the Temple remains destroyed and therefore there is no possibility of sacrificing an animal designated for ma’aser. People might therefore stumble into using such an animal for mundane purposes.

But, says the Gemara (61a), in the event a person separated ma’aser beheimah in our era, the sanctified animals should be left to die to prevent any mundane use thereof. Tosafos emphasize (s.v. Bema’aser) that though we do not tithe animals in our era, “if he did so, ma’aser takes effect on the animal.” On the other hand, Rashi explains (s.v. Bazeman hazeh) that the Gemara only related the view that the Sages did not forbid tithing animals in our era.

Rashi and Tosafos Disagree

Apparently, we have an explicit disagreement between Rashi and Tosafos as to the Sages’ decree that certain mitzvos not be performed. Does their regulation also extend to nullifying the mitzvah of someone who ignored it or performed the mitzvah unwittingly (Chasdei David on the Tosefta, here, Ch. 7, Baraisa 7)? The ChasdeiDavidpoints out a great chidush in Rashi’s opinion: that not only did the Sages’ decree negate the “mitzvah” of tithing, it also prevented the Torah-applicable sanctity of ma’aser beheimah from taking effect. We should note that it could be that Rashi made this comment merely to avoid explaining the Gemara as referring to a person who transgressed the Sages’ regulation.