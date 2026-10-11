Daf Yomi - Not Good for the Goose, Nor for the Gander

Not Good for the Goose, Nor for the Gander

“On the Festival, Plucking the Wool is Permitted…”

(Bechoros 25a)

The Torah (Devarim 15:19) states: “Lo sagoz bechor tzonecha” – You may not shear your firstborn sheep.” R. Yosi b. HaMeshullam, in the Mishna (24b) to our sugya, offers a leniency: Prior to slaughtering a bechor, one clears a space on both sides [of the place of the shechita] and plucks (or tears) the hairs on either side. Rashi explains that this is done to prevent chalada – passing the knife under cover.

Scissors

The Gemara on our daf concludes that R. Yosi b. HaMeshullam’s reason for permitting the plucking of the hairs is because the Scriptural term “sagoz” – referring to giza, shearing – applies only when such is done with misparayyim (scissors), but not when done by hand. The latter is referred to as the melacha of tolesh – tearing. Thus, by so doing, one escapes the Torah’s prohibition, and this is especially significant when it will facilitate proper shechita of the animal.

Uprooting from Its Place of Growth

The Gemara tangentially questions whether it is permitted to pluck the neck hairs of an animal on Yom Tov to clear the proper space to facilitate shechita. The Gemara reasons that doing so should be forbidden because the prohibition of cutting hair on Yom Tov is not rooted in giza; rather, it comes under the general prohibition of uprooting something from its place of growth. This prohibition is not limited to giza but presumably pertains as well to tolesh – plucking by hand.

K’le’achar Yad

However, the Gemara concludes that plucking hairs by hand is classified as giza k’le’acher yad – plucking in an unusual manner. The Torah did not forbid a melacha that is done in an unusual manner. Although the Sages did prohibit doing so, they waived that prohibition in a case such as this where the act is being done for the sake of simchas Yom Tov – for a specific Yom Tov need.

What About a Bird?

The baraisa on our daf states that if one plucks a large feather from a bird’s wing, he must bring a Chattas – a sin offering. This would seem to indicate that plucking by hand is considered a Biblically prohibited labor. The Gemara responds that in contrast to plucking hairs which is considered unusual, plucking feathers from a bird’s wing is considered routine, and as such, one is required to bring a sin offering for doing so.

Tosafos (sv “d’hava leih”) rule based on our Gemara that plucking a bird’s feather on Yom Tov is forbidden. Even when the bird is needed for Yom Tov purposes, one nevertheless may not do so (the job should have been done before Yom Tov).

Rambam (Pirush HaMishnayos to 24b) rules accordingly that while plucking the hair [or wool] of an animal for the purpose of shechita is permitted on Yom Tov, plucking a bird’s feathers is forbidden. As such, it must be done prior to Yom Tov.

Ramban (Novella to our daf) disagrees and permits plucking a bird’s feathers on Yom Tov to facilitate shechita. He argues that since one is permitted on Yom Tov to pluck the bird’s feathers after slaughter to enable eating from it, plucking is also permitted prior to shechita since in any event the feathers will be plucked after shechita.