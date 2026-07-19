Dear Dr. Yael,

I have been married to a bright, capable woman for over 40 years. She is a nurse practitioner who works with a highly respected pediatrician. I love my wife deeply and admire her intelligence and dedication to helping others.

At the same time, she sometimes struggles to recognize how her words affect people. She genuinely wants to help, but her delivery can come across as critical rather than supportive.

Recently, our 12-year-old granddaughter suffered a serious sunburn. We rushed to our daughter’s home, where my wife carefully treated the burn. While caring for her, she also gave both my daughter and granddaughter a lecture about the importance of wearing sunscreen. She then spoke to my granddaughter about eating healthier and watching her weight because she is slightly overweight.

By the time we left, my granddaughter was in tears. Later, my daughter told me that, emotionally, it would have been easier to take her daughter to the emergency room than to experience the tension that had filled the house.

My wife truly believes she was helping. She feels hurt and unappreciated, while my daughter feels her daughter’s feelings were overlooked. My wife is also very confident in her opinions and rarely believes she has handled a situation poorly.

I love them both and hate seeing this strain in our family. How can I help my wife understand that even good advice can cause pain if it is given at the wrong time? And how can we repair the relationship with our daughter and granddaughter?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Your letter highlights a truth that many families struggle with: good intentions do not always translate into a positive experience.

Your wife sounds like someone who has devoted her life to caring for others. In medicine, identifying problems and preventing future ones is part of the job. In the exam room, discussing sunscreen, nutrition, and weight may be appropriate because patients come seeking medical guidance. But homes are not exam rooms. When your granddaughter was suffering from a painful sunburn, what she needed most was comfort, reassurance, and to feel emotionally safe. The lesson about sunscreen could have waited until another day. The conversation about her weight did not belong in that vulnerable moment at all.

Children, especially preteens, are forming their sense of self. Even comments intended to improve their health can become lasting wounds if they are heard as criticism. A child who is already in pain is far more likely to remember how someone made her feel than what they were trying to teach.

Your daughter was not rejecting your wife’s medical expertise. She was protecting her daughter’s emotional well-being. At the same time, I hope your daughter can remember that her mother acted from a place of concern, not malice. Your wife was trying to prevent future harm, not create it. Unfortunately, timing and tone matter just as much as the message.

Your role may be the most important one now. Rather than telling your wife she was wrong, gently invite her to consider another perspective. You might say, “I know you wanted to help. I wonder if, in that moment, she needed Bubby more than she needed the nurse practitioner.”

Sometimes the greatest act of love is not giving the right advice, it is knowing when not to give it. If your wife is willing, a sincere apology could become a treasured lesson for her granddaughter. Imagine how healing it would be for a grandmother to say, “I love you so much. I was worried about you, but I realize my words hurt you. I’m sorry. You deserved comfort first.” That apology would not diminish your wife’s wisdom. It would magnify it. I am not sure if your wife would be willing to do this, but if you’re able to encourage her to do so, it will be very healing. Apologizing and repairing a relationship only makes it stronger. It is important to try to get your wife to see that even if she’s right, it’s better to repair the relationship and to be gentler in the future. Hatzlacha!