Dear Dr. Yael,

I am writing because I find myself increasingly torn between respecting my daughter’s wishes and worrying about her future.

Baruch Hashem, my husband and I have a wonderful marriage, and we have always tried to raise our children with strong Torah values while allowing them to become independent adults. Our daughter is Modern Orthodox, although she is quite machmir in her observance. She is bright, accomplished, warm, and has many wonderful friends.

She is deeply involved in the Upper West Side singles community. There are frequent Shabbos meals where young men and women get together, social events, group outings, and even Shabbatonim and trips. She has developed many friendships and has gone out with several young men over the years.

The problem is that nothing seems to progress toward marriage.

My daughter strongly prefers that we stay out of the shidduch process. She feels that relationships should develop naturally through her social circle rather than through parents or shadchanim. I respect that this is the culture she is most comfortable with, but as more time passes, I find myself becoming increasingly anxious.

Adding to my anxiety is watching my brother’s family. They are more yeshivish, and their approach to shidduchim is completely different. My brother and sister-in-law were extremely proactive. They researched every prospect thoroughly, spoke to countless references, asked difficult questions, and became very involved in each match. All of my nieces, who are actually younger than my daughter, are already happily married with beautiful children. They seem to have wonderful husbands, wonderful in-laws, and stable homes.

I know every family is different, and I truly don’t believe there is only one correct path to finding a spouse. Yet I can’t help wondering whether our hands-off approach is hurting my daughter. Would she have been married by now if we had encouraged a more traditional shidduch process? Or would pushing her simply damage our relationship and make her resent us?

I don’t want to compare my daughter to my nieces because she is a remarkable young woman in her own right. Still, as a mother, it is difficult not to worry as birthdays pass and nothing seems to change.

How do I balance respecting my daughter’s independence with my desire to help her build the home I know she longs for? Is there anything appropriate for parents to do when an adult child does not want involvement, or is the best gift simply patience and tefillah?

A Concerned Mother

Dear Concerned Mother,

Your letter captures a struggle that many parents quietly carry. They are happy for their married children and genuinely rejoice in the simchas of nieces, nephews, and friends, yet every engagement announcement is accompanied by a silent ache for the child who is still waiting.

The first challenge is separating two issues that naturally become intertwined: your daughter’s marital status and the method by which she is searching.

It is tempting to conclude that because your nieces married through a highly structured shidduch system, that system must be superior. But life is rarely that simple. Every community has singles who marry quickly and singles who wait. Every system has beautiful success stories and painful disappointments.

Your brother’s proactive involvement may have contributed to good outcomes, but it is impossible to know whether the same approach would have been right for your daughter. She is not your nieces. She has a different personality, different values, and a different vision for how she hopes to meet her future husband.

Your daughter has communicated something very important: she wants ownership of this process. That desire is not necessarily a rejection of your guidance. Rather, it reflects her wish to build a relationship that feels authentic to her.

At the same time, your worries are understandable. Friendship is not the same as dating with intention. Social circles can sometimes become comfortable places where people enjoy companionship but avoid making difficult decisions. It is reasonable to wonder whether your daughter has become part of a community where everyone is meeting people but relatively few relationships are moving toward commitment.

Instead of asking, “Should I become more involved?” consider asking, “How can I support her without taking over?”

You might gently ask her questions that encourage reflection:

“Are you happy with how things are going?”

“Do you feel the way people date in your community is helping you move toward marriage?”

“Is there any role you would like me to play, even a small one?”

These questions communicate confidence rather than criticism.

It is also worth remembering that parental involvement is not an all-or-nothing proposition. Some young adults who initially decline help later become open to meeting a trusted shadchan, hearing about an introduction, or allowing a parent to discreetly suggest a name. The key is that the help is invited rather than imposed.

Perhaps the hardest part of your letter is the comparison with your nieces. Comparison is one of the greatest thieves of peace. Your nieces’ timeline is not your daughter’s timeline. Their path is not her path. Hashem writes each person’s story differently, and there are many exceptional marriages that begin later than parents had hoped.

Continue to daven for your daughter. Continue to let your home be a place where she feels loved rather than evaluated. The greatest gift you can give her is knowing that your confidence in her does not depend on her relationship status.

Sometimes the road to building a bayis ne’eman is shorter, sometimes longer. But a daughter who knows her parents trust her judgment and love her unconditionally carries that strength into whatever future Hashem has prepared for her. Wishing you much nachas and besoros tovos! Hatzlacha and may Hashem help your daughter find her bashert b’karov.