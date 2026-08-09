Dear Dr. Yael,

I was blessed with a wonderful marriage for many years before my beloved wife passed away from cancer. We built a beautiful life together, and, baruch Hashem, all of our children are happily married.

After four years as a widower, I remarried a divorced woman. I care deeply about her and want our marriage to succeed. However, we have a recurring challenge that is creating tension between us.

Several of her adult children struggle with serious mental illness, and she is understandably very devoted to them. They require a great deal of her time, emotional energy, and support. Her married children are lovely, and I enjoy spending time with them.

Most Shabbosim, we spend with my married children, who go out of their way to welcome and include my wife. Despite their kindness, she is often critical of them afterward. At the same time, she expects me to spend a significant amount of time helping and being involved with her mentally ill children.

I have compassion for what they are going through, but I don’t feel that spending time with her mentally ill adult children is equivalent to the warm, enjoyable family time we share with my children. I also feel that my children’s efforts to make her feel loved and included are sometimes overlooked.

I truly love my wife and want this marriage to work. How can I be supportive of her and her family without feeling resentful or pressured? How do we bridge the differences in our family situations while protecting our marriage?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

A few thoughts came to mind as I read your letter. The first is how much respect I have for the fact that, after the devastating loss of your first wife, you had the courage to open your heart again. Second marriages are rarely simple. They aren’t just the joining of two people; they are the joining of two very different life stories, family dynamics, and expectations.

It is clear that your wife loves her children deeply. When adult children struggle with serious mental illness, a parent often never stops worrying. The emotional pull can be constant, and it’s understandable that she feels responsible for them.

At the same time, your feelings deserve just as much compassion. You didn’t enter this marriage expecting to become heavily involved in caring for adult children with complex emotional needs. Wanting limits does not make you uncaring. It simply means you’re recognizing what you realistically can and cannot take on.

What struck me most wasn’t that your families are different. Every blended family has differences. What concerns me is that the two of you seem to be missing each other’s experience.

Your wife may be thinking, “He doesn’t understand how much my children need me.” Meanwhile, you’re thinking, “My children have opened their hearts to her, yet all she sees are their shortcomings.”

When both spouses feel misunderstood, resentment quietly begins to grow.

Instead of arguing over whose situation is harder, I would encourage you both to become curious about each other’s needs. Sit down during a calm moment and ask questions, not to defend yourselves, but to understand one another.

What kind of involvement with her children feels comfortable for you? What kind of support is she truly asking for? Is she looking for practical help, emotional support, or simply the feeling that you care about what she’s carrying?

At the same time, it’s important for her to recognize the tremendous gift your children are giving her. Welcoming a step-parent into an adult family isn’t automatic. The fact that your children continue to include her and make her feel part of their lives is something to appreciate. Gratitude has a way of softening relationships, while criticism often pushes people away.

You, too, can acknowledge how difficult it is for her to watch her children struggle without feeling that you must become one of their primary caregivers. Compassion and healthy boundaries can exist together. Supporting your wife doesn’t mean carrying responsibilities that leave you feeling drained or resentful.

Finally, don’t lose sight of the relationship the two of you are trying to build. Adult children, whether they are flourishing or struggling, will always be important. But if every conversation, every weekend, and every decision revolve around them, your marriage can slowly disappear into the background.

One sentence in your letter stayed with me: “I do want to stay married.” That tells me something very important. You’re not looking for a way out; you’re looking for a way through.

Hold onto that commitment. If the two of you can continue approaching one another with kindness, honest communication, and realistic expectations, you can create a marriage that honors both of your families without allowing either one to define your relationship. Seeking guidance from a therapist experienced with blended families can also be extremely helpful. Hatzlacha in your marriage and with Hashem’s help, you should have many years of health and shalom bayis.