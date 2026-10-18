Dear Dr. Yael,

I am writing to you about a challenging situation our family has faced repeatedly on Yom Tov. One of my sisters-in-law is married to a man who unfortunately struggles with bouts of alcoholism. He is also a heavy smoker, and when he is drinking, his behavior can create a very difficult and uncomfortable atmosphere for the entire family.

We all love our sister-in-law very much. She has a small family, with wonderful teenage and married children, and we feel terrible watching her struggle in her marriage. She has made it clear that she wants to keep her marriage together, and we want to respect that.

At the same time, many of the siblings feel that we should respectfully ask her to come for Yom Tov without her husband, bringing her married and single children. Our family spends a great deal of time together over Yom Tov, often renting large vacation homes or gathering at different venues. Unfortunately, his drinking and smoking can create an atmosphere that is very difficult for everyone, including the children.

There is another complication. Baruch Hashem, her husband is a very successful businessman and is extremely generous financially, both to his own family and to ours. We are financially comfortable ourselves and certainly do not need his money, but his generosity has made some family members hesitant to establish boundaries because they feel uncomfortable appearing ungrateful.

We love our sister-in-law and do not want to put her in a position where she feels that she has to choose between her husband and her family. At the same time, we feel that the entire family should not have to endure an unhealthy or uncomfortable environment because of one person’s addiction.

What is the right way to handle this? Should we ask our sister-in-law to come without her husband, or would that be unfair and potentially damaging to her marriage? How can we protect the family atmosphere while still supporting her and respecting her choices?

A Concerned Reader

Dear Reader,

Your letter reflects a painful situation in which there are no simple answers. You are clearly trying to balance several important values: your love for your sister-in-law, your desire to maintain family unity, your concern for the children, and your wish to preserve a peaceful and enjoyable Yom Tov environment.

The first thing I would emphasize is that your brother-in-law’s financial generosity should not be part of the equation. It is understandable that the family feels indebted to someone who has been generous, but financial generosity does not purchase the right to behave in a way that makes others feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or distressed. You can be genuinely appreciative of what he has done for the family while still maintaining appropriate boundaries around his behavior.

At the same time, I would be very cautious about telling your sister-in-law that she should come without her husband. Even if the request is made with the best intentions, she may experience it as a rejection of her husband and, ultimately, as a rejection of her marriage. She may already be living with tremendous emotional conflict. If she is trying to preserve her marriage, placing her in the position of having to choose between her husband and her siblings may cause her to withdraw from the family rather than bring about the desired solution.

Instead, I would encourage the family to focus on behavior rather than the person. The issue is not that your brother-in-law is an alcoholic or that he is somehow unwanted. The issue is that drinking and inappropriate behavior have consequences for everyone around him. A family gathering does not have to become the place where everyone absorbs those consequences.

If there is a possibility of having a calm conversation with him when he is sober, someone he respects could gently explain that the family loves him and wants him to be part of the family gatherings, but that there are certain expectations for Yom Tov. If he is drinking to the point that he becomes disruptive, inappropriate, or creates an uncomfortable environment, the family has the right to end the visit or make alternative arrangements. Boundaries are most effective when they are clear, respectful, and actually enforced.

It may also be helpful for the family to speak privately with your sister-in-law, not to pressure her to leave her husband, but to let her know that she has your love and support. She should hear something along the lines of: “We love you, we love your children, and we want you to be part of our lives. We are not asking you to choose between us and your husband. We simply need to find a way for everyone to be together without allowing the drinking to take over the Yom Tov.”

If her husband is willing, professional help for his alcohol problem should be strongly encouraged. Alcoholism is an illness, not merely a matter of poor manners or a lack of willpower. However, the family cannot make him seek treatment. What they can do is stop enabling the behavior and create healthy limits around it.

I would also encourage the siblings to avoid turning this into a family referendum about whether he should be invited. When a large group of relatives discusses one person’s addiction, even with good intentions, it can quickly become shaming, divisive, and hurtful. Ideally, one or two mature family members should take responsibility for communicating with your sister-in-law and, when appropriate, with her husband.

And please remember that your sister-in-law may need support that goes beyond Yom Tov arrangements. Living with someone who has an alcohol problem can be extremely lonely and confusing. She may benefit from speaking privately with a qualified therapist or another professional who understands addiction and family dynamics. She needs a place where she can think through her choices without feeling that she is being told what she must do.

Your family does not have to choose between compassion and boundaries. You can have both. You can welcome your sister-in-law, love her husband, appreciate his generosity, and still say, with kindness and firmness, “This behavior cannot continue in our home or at our family gatherings.”

Sometimes the most loving thing a family can do is stop trying to protect everyone from the natural consequences of another person’s addiction. You cannot control whether your brother-in-law drinks, but you can control what behavior your family is willing to accept.

May Hashem give your entire family the wisdom and strength to handle this difficult situation with compassion, dignity, and achdus. Hatzlacha!