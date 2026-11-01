Dear Dr. Yael

Dear Dr. Respler,

I found the question in your October 23 column very interesting, and I thought your answer was excellent. It brought back a memory from approximately twenty years ago that I would like to share with you.

I heard that a woman I knew slightly, who lived in another state, was looking for a shidduch for her son. My grandson knew the young man well and spoke very highly of him. Everything he told me about this boy sounded perfect for my niece, so I decided to call the mother.

Although we knew each other only slightly, she seemed happy to hear from me. However, when she realized that I was calling to suggest a shidduch, she became somewhat guarded.

I proceeded to tell her about all the wonderful qualities of my niece. She then began asking questions. Was my niece prepared for a life of learning in kollel? Yes, she was. Her son did not want a television in his home. Neither did my niece. He did not go to movies, and neither did she. Was my niece pretty? Yes, very pretty. (This was before pictures became a standard part of the shidduch process.)

Then came the question that ended the conversation: “But is she blond?”

I was taken aback. We were discussing a young man who wanted a wife with the qualities and values appropriate for a kollel life, and after all the other questions had been answered, her final concern seemed to be the color of my niece’s hair. My niece had dark hair, and apparently that was the end of the shidduch suggestion.

The young man eventually married a blond woman, while my niece also married and, baruch Hashem, has a beautiful family of her own.

Reading your thoughtful answer brought this long-ago experience back to mind. Even after all these years, I still remember how turned off I felt by that mother’s final question.

Was I wrong to feel that way? I understand that people have preferences, but I wondered whether I was justified in feeling that something was wrong with placing such importance on hair color when there were so many more meaningful qualities to consider.

Name Withheld

Dear Reader,

Thank you for sharing your story. I can certainly understand why that conversation left you feeling uncomfortable, even twenty years later. You had approached this mother with sincere and positive intentions. You knew a wonderful young woman whom you believed would be an excellent match for her son, and you were hoping to help two people build beautiful lives together. After hearing that your niece seemed to meet all the expectations that were important to this young man, the question about her hair color must have felt particularly disappointing.

There is nothing inherently wrong with having preferences when looking for a spouse. Physical attraction is a legitimate part of marriage, and different people are drawn to different qualities. We cannot dictate whom another person should find attractive, nor should we dismiss the importance of chemistry between two people. A shidduch is not simply a checklist of admirable qualities; both individuals need to feel that they can envision a future together.

However, there is a significant difference between recognizing that attraction matters and allowing a single physical characteristic to overshadow everything else.

When a young man is looking for a wife with whom to build a Torah home, qualities such as middos, shared values, emotional maturity, and a willingness to build a life of Torah and chesed are tremendously important. Hair color, height, and other physical characteristics may be preferences, but they should not automatically outweigh the qualities that sustain a marriage over the course of a lifetime.

I also think it is important to distinguish between the young man’s preferences and his mother’s preferences. We do not know whether he himself insisted on marrying a blond, whether his mother was trying to advocate for what she believed he wanted, or whether she had her own expectations. It would be unfair to judge either of them too harshly without knowing the full story. Ultimately, the young man was entitled to choose the woman he wished to marry, just as your niece was entitled to find her own bashert.

Nevertheless, your discomfort is understandable. You were offering a sincere suggestion based on what you believed would make the two young people compatible. When the conversation appeared to turn on hair color rather than the many qualities that make a person a wonderful spouse, it understandably left you questioning the priorities involved.

The shidduch process can sometimes become overly focused on external details. Families may spend considerable time discussing height, appearance, family background, and other particulars while losing sight of the person behind the resume. Of course, some practical considerations are important, and attraction cannot be ignored. But we must be careful not to let the search for an idealized image prevent us from recognizing a truly wonderful person.

There is also a lesson here for those of us who suggest shidduchim. We can offer thoughtful suggestions, share what we know about a person, and hope that two people will find happiness together. But we must remember that we cannot control the outcome. A suggestion that seems perfect to us may not be right for the people involved, and a rejection does not diminish the worth of the person being suggested.

In your case, baruch Hashem, both your niece and the young man went on to marry and build families of their own. You can take comfort in knowing that your niece found her own path to happiness.

So, were you wrong to feel turned off by that question? I would say that your reaction was understandable. You were hoping to see meaningful qualities take precedence over a superficial consideration, and that is a very reasonable hope. At the same time, we should leave room for the possibility that there was more to the mother’s thinking than you could know from that brief conversation.

May we all merit to look beyond the superficial and recognize the qualities that truly matter. When helping our children and grandchildren find their bashert, let us remember that the goal is not to find someone who fits every detail of an idealized picture, but to find someone with whom a person can build a loving, respectful, and enduring Torah home.