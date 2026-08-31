DEC Announces Safety Advisory at Mount Loretto Unique Area in Staten Island

Following Reported Fox Bite, Advisory in Effect Through at least August 31, 2026

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Saturday announced a safety advisory is in effect for Mount Loretto Unique Area in Staten Island. Following a report that a visitor was bitten by a fox on the grounds yesterday, DEC is warning all visitors to be vigilant due to the presence of a fox that may be infected with rabies.

Visitors should exercise caution and are advised to avoid contact with any animal while recreating. DEC continues to closely monitor the area and look for the fox and requests visitors to report any sightings of foxes in the area demonstrating unusual behavior.

Individuals should never approach or feed any wildlife and should report unusual animal behavior to NYSDEC Dispatch at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267). In an emergency, call 911.

For more information about rabies, visit Rabies: What to Know.