A lighter, healthier take on the classic deli roll. The pastrami duo is wrapped inside a crisp, spelt golden crust that swaps heavy puff pastry for wholesome goodness. Fluffy and delicious. A creamy lemon-dill dipping sauce adds a bright, zesty kick that makes this roll unforgettable.

Yields 1 large deli roll-up

Ingredients

Deli Roll-Up

1 cup warm, very diluted apple juice (see note)

warm, very diluted apple juice (see note) 1 teaspoon honey

honey 2 and 1/4 teaspoons dry yeast

dry yeast 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Himalayan salt 3 cups flour (I use white spelt such as Shibolim)

flour (I use white spelt such as Shibolim) 3 tablespoons 100% fruit apricot jam

100% fruit apricot jam 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

apple cider vinegar 1 tablespooon Haddar Dijon Mustard

Haddar Dijon Mustard 7 ounces (200 grams) Italian pastrami duet (see note)

Italian pastrami duet (see note) 1 large egg, beaten, for brushing

egg, beaten, for brushing 1 tablespoon everything bagel spice

Lemon-Dill Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup Gefen Mayonnaise (I use light)

Gefen Mayonnaise (I use light) 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, or to taste

freshly squeezed lemon juice, or to taste 1 tablespoon fresh dill, washed and finely chopped

fresh dill, washed and finely chopped 2 teaspoons Haddar Dijon Mustard

Haddar Dijon Mustard 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic

Gefen Frozen Garlic 1/2–1 teaspoon honey

honey pinch salt, to taste

pinch pepper, to taste

Directions

Prepare the Dough

In a large bowl, combine apple juice, honey, and yeast. Let sit for five to 10 minutes, until frothy. Pour it into the bowl of a mixer. Add olive oil, salt, and two cups flour. Turn on the mixer and beat until a shaggy dough forms. Gradually add the remaining one cup flour and knead for one minute, or until dough clears the sides of the bowl. Continue kneading for six to eight minutes, until smooth and elastic. If dough is dry, add one to two tablespoons warm water while mixing. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl; spread the top with a little olive oil and cover. Let rise for one hour. If necessary, you can put the dough in the fridge for a few hours and bring it to room temperature before using.

Assemble and Bake

Punch down the risen dough. On a floured surface, roll into a large rectangle. In a small bowl, stir the jam and vinegar. Spread mixture evenly across the dough. Drop small dollops of mustard over it. Layer the pastrami duet evenly over the sauce. Starting from the long side, roll the dough tightly into a log. Alternately, you can fold the sides over the center and then turn it over. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Cut four to five diagonal slits in the top of the roll. Brush the top with egg and sprinkle with everything bagel spice. Let sit for 10 minutes while oven is preheating to give the roll a lighter feel. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Prepare the Dipping Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. This can be made a day before so the flavors meld. Serve deli roll-up with dipping sauce on the side.

Note: Very diluted apple juice is used so you don’t have to wash.

Tip: Italian pastrami duet is made of deli slices that are half pastrami and half turkey. If not available, just use half pastrami and half turkey, alternating rows.