Divine Drop-Ins & The Fruits of Struggle

Parshat Vayeira

“Vayeira eilav Hashem…” And to him G-d appeared.

Commentaries point out two things about the wording of the pasuk. First, a pronoun used to refer to Avraham rather than using his name. And second, Avraham is mentioned before G-d, rather than G-d being mentioned first, as in the more common “Vaydabeir Hashem el Moshe,” for example. In other words, the pasuk could have begun “Vayeira Hashem el Avraham” or “Vayeira Hashem eilav.” So, there are two questions to answer.

The use of a pronoun points to its antecedent. Rather than “Vayeira” being understood as a new topic, the use of eilav points us back to the end of Lech L’cha and the episode of Avraham’s circumcision. Indeed, commentaries generally explain that Hashem’s “appearance” to Avraham was an act of bikur cholim, visiting the sick. This idea is supported by the use of eilav and by the fact that we do not see that G-d said anything to Avraham. One commentary says that Avraham is mentioned before Hashem to emphasize that the purpose of this visit was for Avraham’s benefit.

This brings to mind another place where the person is mentioned before G-d, and there the commentaries say that it was Hashem’s way of honoring Moshe. “Vayikra el Moshe…” And G-d called to Moshe. Then, “Vaydabeir Hashem eilav…” Not exactly the same, but similar.

Being curious as I am, I looked for other instances of “Vayeira elav” in the Torah. I found “Vayeira eilav Hashem” in Parshat To-l’dot (26:2), when G-d tells Yitzchak not to go to Mitzrayim because of the famine at the time. Later in the same perek (26:24), we find “Vayeira eilav Hashem” once again referring to Yitzchak, when Hashem tells him not to be afraid (this was when Yitzchak was having problems with the locals when he was digging wells, as his father had done).

Just to be thorough in tallying the “Vayeira eilav” occurrences, in B’reishit 46:29, when Yosef goes to Goshen to meet his father, the Torah uses the phrase, in this case meaning, according to Rashi, that Yosef appeared before Yaakov – falling on his father’s neck and crying.

One more: “Vayeira eilav mal-ach Hashem…” (Shof’tim 6:12) – To him appeared an angel of G-d. Here the eilav refers to Gid’on.

That’s it: Five “Vayeira eilav”s, three of them “Vayeira eilav Hashem.”

And to finish off this section, there are a total of 20 instances of the word “Vayeira” (including the five already mentioned). Notable among them is “Vayeira mal-ach Hashem eilav.” Can you guess who and where?

Moshe is the eilav, and this occurs in Sh’mot 3:2. The location? The s’neh, the burning bush.

Just one more thing (as Columbo would say): Searching Tanach for words spelled Vav-Yud-Reish-Alef regardless of nikud (vowel markings), I found 166 occurrences. ANYK (and now you know)!

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Now, Vayeira stats:

It is the fourth sedra of the Torah as well as in the Book of B’reishit.

It is written on 255 lines in a Sefer Torah, ranking as the 5th longest sedra, following Naso, Pinchas, Bamidbar, and R’ei.

Counting p’sukim, its 147 find it ranked 7th, following Naso, Pinchas, Bamidbar, No’ach, Vayishlach, and Vayeitzei.

Then we get to words and letters. Vayeira has 2,085 words, ranking it second to Naso, which occupies the number-one position in all categories of length. Vayeira’s7,862 letters put it in third place, after Naso and Mikeitz.

And Vayeira has six parshiyot – four p’tuchot and two s’tumot.

I find it interesting (I hope some of you do too) when rankings change from one criterion to another. These changes are a factor of both the average length of p’sukim and the amount of blank space in a Sefer Torah due to the number of parshiyot in the sedra.

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Before I write my column each week, I look back at what I wrote last year on the same sedra, and I try not to repeat too much material. With that said, sometimes repetition is unavoidable, and sometimes I purposely repeat something, but with a different emphasis and usually less detail.

With that in mind, let’s do some Angel Arithmetic.

First, some background: Torah Tidbits is a weekly publication that dates back to June 1992. Before that, I used to print a D’var Torah once in a while which I called Torah Tidbits. It wasn’t distributed; it was available on a shelf near the door of the OU Israel Center which was then at 10 Straus Street in Jerusalem.

This particular D’var Torah I named “Angel Arithmetic.” I heard it first from Dr. Paul Slater at a melave malka in his home. He got it from Maayana Shel Torah (Wellsprings of Torah, a sefer I think of as Torah Tidbits before mine), whose author took it from the Chidushei HaRim. I mention all this because of Pirkei Avot 6, which says (among many other things) that one who says something and attributes it to the one who said it brings ge’ula to the world. So, whom do you acknowledge when a D’var Torah has been passed down through a chain of people? For this one, I acknowledge both the person from whom I heard it first and the sefer from which I learned it again.

So, here’s a slightly abbreviated version. There is a “rule” that angels don’t multitask. In other words, one angel does not have two missions. Three angels were sent by G-d to Avraham – one to heal him from his recent mila, one to announce the upcoming birth of Yitzchak, and one to destroy S’dom. After the first two missions were accomplished, one of those angels received a new mission – to save Lot. The question, then, is: Is there a shortage of angels in heaven? Why were not four angels sent in the first place?

The answer is that when the three angels were originally sent, Lot’s merit for being saved had not yet been established. True, he was Avraham’s nephew. But that might not have been enough to merit his being saved. Sara’s modest behavior when the angels arrived set the tone for womankind.

This merit allowed a Sanhedrin of the future to declare that the ban on a Moavite entering K’hal Hashem was directed at the men but not the women. That, in turn, allowed Boaz to marry Ruth, who became Ima shel malchut, the mother of royalty, and that is what gave sufficient merit for her patriarch Lot to be saved. G-d, not restricted by time, can give merit based on the future as well as the present. Thus, an angel already on the scene, who had finished his earlier mission, could now be sent to save Lot.

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With last week’s words “Lech l’cha” and “be’erot be’erot,” and this week’s “atzor atzar” and “Avraham Avraham,” I decided to check into the topic of two consecutive words in the Torah being either identical or having the same spelling.

It turns out that there are 91 such occurrences in the Torah – some with identical words and some different but with the same spelling. Names show up on this list: No’ach, Sheim, Terach, Avraham, Yaakov, Moshe. And the Yud-Kei-Vav-Kei is doubled as the beginning of the 13 Divine Attributes. Some of the doubles are part of the same phrase – such as G-d calling out, “Avraham Avraham.” Sometimes each part of the double is part of a different phrase – for example, “Eileh to-l’dot No’ach, No’ach ish Tzadik…” The list already exists on a website, but it was fun having ChatGPT do the search for me and present it in a nice-looking file.

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Speaking of Lech L’cha, where do we find those words? At the beginning of Parshat Lech L’cha, you say? I say duh – where else do we find those words?

Only one other place – towards the end of this week’s sedra, at the beginning of the Akeida portion. G-d says to Avraham, “Take your son, v’lech l’cha – and go to Eretz HaMoriya...”

Many years ago, I heard a comment from Rabbi Zev Leff (acknowledging the source, again – more on this shortly). He said that the first Lech l’cha to Avraham was to make aliya. But that was not the end; it was the beginning of a new life for him. A new life with new challenges. Basically, we must realize that going on aliya is not usually followed by, “And they lived happily ever after.” There are challenges, big and small. But very much worth it.

Avraham Avinu was promised the future Land of Israel. He was promised many descendants. But the Torah’s repeating that the K’naani and P’rizi were still in the land is a reminder that realization of dreams, of promises, even of prophecies doesn’t happen right away and doesn’t happen without trials and tribulations.

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Back to the topic of acknowledging the source of things you say. Way back in Crown Heights Yeshiva, when the neighborhood was not yet synonymous with Chabad (they were there, but so were many other groups at the time), I had Rabbi Chaim Segal as my seventh- and eighth-grade rebbi. We had to have a small spiral notebook to write down chidushim on the Gemara we were learning. One day, a classmate – let’s call him Yossi – answered a question from the Gemara which the rebbi told us was exactly what the Maharsha says. (The Maharsha was an early Acharon whose Gemara commentary is in the back pages of most editions of the Gemara – one of “the boys in the back,” as we irreverently called them.) First, Rabbi Segal praised the boy. Then he had us write the chidush in our notepads and make sure to write that Yossi had said it. “You,” he said, “did not see it in the Maharsha – you heard it from Yossi. He gets credit.”

That was a lesson, among many others, that has stayed with me all these years. I was privileged to run into Rabbi Segal years later, when I was already teaching at YCQ (Yeshiva of Central Queens), and was makir tov to him for his influence on me as a Jew and as a teacher. That was another lesson in “Kol ha-omeir davar…”

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Let me finish with the following idea. At the end of the sedra, after the dramatic episode of the Akeida, we are told that Uncle Nachor (Avraham’s brother) fathered twelve children – eight from his wife Milka and four from his concubine Re’uma. Sound familiar? Yaakov Avinu had eight sons from his main wives and four more from the sh’fachot (maidservants).

But look at the difference in the generations: Avraham and Sara struggled to begin a family. Yitzchak and Rivka did not have it easy in this respect either. Only the following generation was blessed with many children. But there were problems there as well. Meanwhile, Nachor probably had a comfortable home with a two-car garage and a comfortable lifestyle. Yishmael also fathered twelve tribes – way before B’nei Yisrael did.

Pursuing a life of Torah and mitzvot is more complicated and sometimes more difficult than a non-religious life might be. But the rewards – including spiritual satisfaction and a feeling of accomplishment – make everything worth it. The hope is that we appreciate it.

And on that note, Shabbat Shalom and Shakeit (quiet).