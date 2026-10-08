Does Shabbat Prove G-d?

Assessing a Newly Presented Argument

Introduction

"More than the Jews have kept the Sabbath, the Sabbath has kept the Jews." Ahad Ha'am, a secular Jew, was speaking of Shabbat's role in preserving Jewish life. For those who observe it, that protection is also spiritual: Shabbat gives us time to step back from daily demands and turn our attention to G-d. A new argument by Samuel Lebens, a professor of philosophy in Israel, and Ezra W. Zuckerman Sivan, a business professor at M.I.T., presented in their paper "The Strong Week Argument for the Existence of a (Gift-Bestowing, Biblical) God" (published in April 2026), adds another dimension: the very existence of Shabbat may be a reason to believe in its Giver.

In this article, I present and assess their argument that establishing a communal "Sabbath-cycle" without extra-human assistance would have been impossible, and that the assistance in question is the G-d of the Torah. They also offer a more modest version: even if human beings could have devised and coordinated a Sabbath-cycle on their own, divine intervention remains the best explanation.

Background: Defining A ‘Sabbath-Cycle’

To understand the force of this argument, we must first define our terms. By a “Sabbath-cycle,” the authors mean a continuous, recurring cycle with a shared day when work is prohibited. Their argument does not assume every halachic detail of Shabbat. It concerns the establishment of this communal rest day, rather than the later spread of the modern weekend, when many people rest, but business and commerce continue.

A shared day of rest may seem obvious to us as Jews in the 21st century. But wanting a break is different from committing an entire community to stop working on the same day, every week. Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan raise two questions. First, why would people agree to such a restriction, especially when making a living was already difficult? Second, how could they coordinate and sustain it successfully? Let’s tackle this step by step.

The Challenge of Implementing a Sabbath Cycle

First, choosing a seven-day period is strange. The week does not reset with the moon or sun; it’s an unnatural cycle. It’s not essential to a society. In fact, there is no evidence that any civilization observed a week before the seven-day week (in its first incarnation, as a Sabbath-cycle) was first observed in Judea/Israel in the first millennium BCE. However, this is not critical for the argument.

Next, as mentioned, it is challenging to understand how and why a Sabbath-cycle would ever naturally arise due to human decision-making. If it could have, we’d have expected Sabbath-cycles of varying lengths to have developed all over the world, yet that never took place. Why? In short, until you actually establish the Sabbath, the benefits we’re all familiar with are not obviously predictable at all. Furthermore, it is very difficult to get people to agree to all get behind this.

Yes, establishing a “market day” where farmers and others would stop working to engage in large-scale commerce is highly sensible, since it is an opportunity for them to buy and sell, and it can make sense to cease your normal operations to engage in an opportunity like this – similar to the modern-day phenomenon of someone pausing their normal business operations to go to a conference of some sort. But a Sabbath, on the other hand, offers no benefits anyone could have anticipated in advance. In fact, it’s the opposite: from inside a world without the Sabbath, it’s all cost and no visible gain. This point is especially sharp when one considers that there is a risk of others continuing to work and siphon off from the local resources that everyone normally uses (imagine several farmers using the same communal well). This challenge is magnified when this is not a one-time event but instead a consistent weekly event where everyone must cooperate to make the institution a success. Finally, while some individuals might be able to pre-emptively appreciate establishing a Sabbath cycle when they’re doing well, it is hard to imagine how one could get an entire community or society to cooperate on this project even when one’s livelihood is at risk if they don’t continue to work during the Sabbath.

Now, once the cycle is fully established and accepted, the immense communal and personal benefits that can be gained from engaging in this cooperative cessation of work are easily apparent to any Sabbath observer. However, how could humans have ever gotten this started in the first place? It’s strange to conceive of, and extremely difficult to implement.

The Argument Itself

This is where Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan’s argument begins to form. Using game theory, the study of decisions whose outcome depends on what others decide, they carefully break down how insidiously difficult it would’ve been to initially get this Sabbath project running off the ground. There are many clear ways to lose out financially by participating in the Sabbath, but seemingly (before mass adoption of the Sabbath) there are no apparent benefits. It’s not even a tradeoff at the outset; it’s just a losing proposition. With this explained, we can now present their argument properly.

Initially, the authors present a deductive argument – which means an argument where if the premises are true and the reasoning is valid, the conclusion follows necessarily. But a deductive argument is only as strong as its premises, and that is what all the game theory was for. Premise 1 is that a Sabbath cycle exists (undeniable). Premise 2 is that, given how people actually behave – optimizing their material welfare, wanting to stay in sync with everyone else's schedule – it could not have arisen through natural human causes. If both premises hold, the Sabbath cycle must have been established by divine intervention. Keep in mind, this argument does not yet demonstrate anything about the divinity of the Torah or the Jewish G-d in particular, just that the institution of the Sabbath cycle, which first took root among the Israelites, must’ve been established through divine assistance.

Now, while premise 1 is obvious to all, premise 2 needs to be argued for and defended, which Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan do using game theory and logic. However, in response to potential critiques, they still maintain that this argument can at the very least be presented as an abductive argument. As opposed to a deductive argument, an abductive argument does not rely on the absolute truth of its premises to grant an indubitable conclusion. Instead, it is about the most likely explanation. Meaning, even if what we know about the social sciences could allow for the possibility of a solely human-caused emergence of a Sabbath cycle, it seems unlikely against the divine alternative, given all the various challenges human communities would’ve had to face to successfully establish this cycle.

In either case, however, how do you draw the connection between the Sabbath cycle being of divine origin and the Torah and G-d as its author?

The Torah’s Testimony to This Argument

Here, the authors engage in some creative, albeit surprisingly peshat-based reading of the Torah. First, they point out that the Torah itself refers to the Sabbath as a source of belief in G-d. The Bible writes that Sabbath observance is “a sign between me and you to know [or: to make one aware/knowledgeable] that I, G-d, am the agent that is sanctifying you” (Exod. 31:13). In other words, Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan write, “the Bible itself points to the existence of the Sabbath-cycle as a “proof-sign” of [G-d’s] existence (see also Ezek. 20:12, 20:20; cf., Exod. 16:6, 16:12).”

But why? The classic understanding is that observing the Sabbath, ceasing from creative activity/work, reminds us of how G-d “ceased” to do work after creating the world. However, the authors offer an additional understanding. They point out that G-d only introduced the Sabbath as a commandment to the Israelites in the desert, through the manna. In a barren wasteland where they are dependent on G-d for resources to survive, G-d, as the controller of resources, sets up a food schedule. One portion falls each day, Sunday through Thursday, and the rules are strict. Gathering extra produces no surplus when it is measured, and anything saved overnight spoils. On Friday, though, a double portion is given, and this time the stored half stays fresh for the Sabbath. On Saturday, the newly commanded day of rest, no portion falls at all. The Israelites followed this manna-Sabbath cycle for the next 40 years in the desert, thus fully establishing the Sabbath as a norm. Every problem that the authors claimed would exist for humans seeking to establish this cycle, G-d was able to address with the Israelites. G-d controls the supply, sets one schedule for everyone, and strips away any material reward for breaking it; gathering on the Sabbath yields nothing, and stockpiling never works. And when someone broke the rules and worked on the Sabbath, like the wood-gatherer of Numbers 15, he was put to death. On the authors’ reading, that severity was part of the mechanism: a public guarantee that the Sabbath would be enforced. Indeed, the Torah does not portray the new rhythm as effortless to establish: some Israelites went out looking for manna on the Sabbath anyway (Exod. 16:27), much to Moshe’s chagrin.

The Torah seems to be hinting to us that without divine intervention, this project would’ve never succeeded. Once it’s been established, its benefits are manifold and clear to all who participate in it, as so many Jewish communities today know.

The authors are careful about one thing here: they do not need to prove at the outset that every detail of the manna story is historically accurate. Their first claim is that the Torah understands the social problem unusually well; their second is that its account of divine provision is the best explanation for how the Sabbath-cycle actually began. I find that connection suggestive, though recognizing the problem is not the same as proving that the Torah’s proposed solution is what happened.

Rather than directly arguing for the existence of G-d, the argument the authors present attempts to demonstrate that divine intervention is needed to account for the miracle of the Sabbath. With the Sabbath established as divine, it is compelling evidence for the reliability of the Bible, which describes the creation of the Sabbath as a matter of divine intervention. And by extension, it is evidence for the truth of the Torah’s underlying theology/hashkafa, which includes, most importantly, a benevolent G-d who created the world and established a covenant with the Jewish people. Amazingly, Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan manage to present their argument not as their own, but as an argument within the Bible that was never fully fleshed out until now. It reminds me of Rashi’s remark to his grandson Rashbam, cited by Rashbam on Genesis 37:2, that the plain meanings of the Torah are renewed each day. Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan seem to believe they’ve discovered just such a renewed understanding of the Sabbath, and of the role it should play in our faith.

A Comparison to the Kuzari Argument

One implied agenda the authors had in presenting this argument was that their argument is superior to the Kuzari argument. The Kuzari argues abductively: the best explanation for a nation’s inherited belief in a mass revelation at Sinai is that it actually occurred. The Sabbath-cycle argument, by contrast, can be stated deductively, leaving no room for alternative explanations. But even in its weaker abductive form, the authors contend, it surpasses the Kuzari. Why? The Kuzari rests on rough intuitions about probabilities, while the Sabbath argument brings game theory and social science to bear on which explanation is likelier. The Kuzari argument today is far and away the “go-to” argument for rationally demonstrating the divinity of the Torah. In a recent Hakirah symposium on emunah, R. Hershel Schachter traced his faith to his grandparents’ chain of testimony about Sinai, and R. Mordechai Willig explicitly invoked Yehudah HaLevi’s argument from national revelation.

One irony is worth noting: Yehudah HaLevi himself never intended anything like this tightly reasoned rational proof. His project in the Kuzari ran in nearly the opposite direction – away from the G-d of intellectual contemplation and toward the G-d of experience, the G-d who was witnessed rather than deduced. While one should be careful about hinging their faith on any given argument or “proof,” Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan seem to be saying that the Sabbath argument should be the new “go-to” argument. One point I think they failed to mention is that the Kuzari has a particular strength that the Sabbath-Cycle argument does not. The mass revelation primarily served to foster the people’s faith in Moses as G-d’s ultimate prophet. Once that occurs, as long as you believe Moses wrote the Torah, you can rest assured that the entire Torah is of divine origin. That benefit does not exist for the Sabbath argument. That said, it is not a competition, and both arguments are valuable.

Brief Assessment

For the sake of brevity, I have to set aside my smaller critiques. However, I will list a few objections. The deductive argument, in particular, takes too much for granted. A local ruler/tyrant who controlled the food supply could, in principle, impose a schedule much as the manna story describes G-d doing to the Israelites. The authors do answer this one: no such king appears in any historical record, and a Sabbath actually works against tyrants, since it stops them from working their people seven days a week (giving them time to plot a rebellion). That’s a fair response. But notice what kind of response it is: it makes the tyrant unlikely and unmotivated, not impossible. And the authors themselves admit that if you’re not convinced social science has laws the way physics does, then you can simply take the abductive track, which is where I’ve landed anyway.

Additionally, a community convinced that its rest day was sacred, and that violating it carried consequences, might sustain the practice without that belief having begun in a revelation. And even if seven days is not an astronomical cycle, ancient people could have believed it reflected a natural one. Maimonides, for example, speaks in the Guide (3:43) of the seven-day period’s importance in nature. None of these possibilities gives us a documented human origin for Shabbat. But they make “impossible without G-d” a difficult premise to defend. Nor can we assign reliable probabilities to the motives, resources, and collective decisions of a community thousands of years ago. Game theory tells us where the pressures would have been. It cannot tell us exactly how every ancient person responded to them.

However, all in all, this argument is creative and impressive, and certainly brings a new element of emunah into how we view Shabbat. Shabbat is not only an opportunity to rest our bodies, turn our minds toward G-d, and remember creation, but the observance of it itself is a source of faith. Moreover, the conclusion that the most likely explanation for the implementation of a Sabbath cycle is due to divine intervention seems to be true, which is welcome news to the Jewish community.

It is often thought that one needs to study philosophy so that it can serve as a shield against heresy, but Lebens and Zuckerman Sivan have undoubtedly proven it can serve as a spear for faith as well.