E-Bikes and Back-to-School Traffic: AAA's Safety Alert for Drivers, Riders, and Pedestrians

AMPA, Fla. (August 9, 2026) — The back-to-school commute creates one of the busiest and most unpredictable traffic environments of the year. As students return to the classroom, drivers will encounter:

heavier traffic around schools

increased pedestrian activity

school buses making frequent stops

e-bike and e-scooter riders traveling to and from schools



"School commutes are now more complex than ever," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Drivers aren’t just watching for students on foot and children getting on or off school buses. They're also sharing the road with e-bike and e-scooter riders. When you combine that with distracted driving and speeding, the consequences can be devastating."

School Safety Starts with Drivers

AAA urges drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, and remain alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods. Children may cross unexpectedly, rush toward a bus stop, or emerge from between parked vehicles.

Drivers should:

Obey posted school zone speed limits

Put phones away and eliminate distractions

Watch for crossing guards and pedestrians

Allow extra travel time to avoid rushing



Students are reminded to:

Cross at marked crosswalks whenever possible

Stay alert and avoid phones when walking near traffic and crossing streets

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing a roadway

Use designated crosswalks and bus loading areas

Follow school safety rules for bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters



School Bus Safety Remains Critical

School buses are among the safest ways for students to travel, but the moments when children enter and exit the bus can be especially dangerous.

Drivers should:

Stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm

Remain stopped until children have safely cleared the roadway

Watch carefully for students crossing near the bus



E-Bikes and E-Scooters Require Extra Awareness

As e-bike and e-scooter popularity continues to climb, more students are expected to use these devices for the daily trip to and from school. That makes it increasingly important for riders and motorists to understand how to safely share the road.

“These devices are not toys,” said Jenkins. “E-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds that catch riders and drivers off guard. As e-ride usage increases, so have the number of serious injuries and deaths. If your child plans to e-ride to school, we encourage parents to teach safe riding habits before the first day.”

The Auto Club Group developed the E-Ride Ready campaign to help families make informed decisions about e-bikes and e-scooters. Consumers can download AAA’s free E-Ride Safety Guide for an overview of e-ride classifications, helmet standards, and guidance for safe riding habits.

As students prepare to ride to school, AAA reminds e-riders to:

Know local e-ride laws, including age requirements, helmet rules, and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden

Wear a properly fitted helmet that matches the speed and capabilities of the device

Obey traffic signals, signs, and speed limits, especially at intersections and crossings