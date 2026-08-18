Easy Açaí Bowl

If you’ve been seeing açaí bowls everywhere lately, here’s your sign to make one at home. This thick, creamy blend of açaí and banana is the perfect canvas for colorful fruit, crunchy granola, coconut, chia seeds, and your favorite drizzles.





Ingredients

Açaí Bowl

4 packets Beleaves Açaí

Beleaves Açaí 1 packet Beleaves Banana

1/2 cup water

Toppings

sliced strawberries

blueberries

mango

kiwi

coconut flakes

chia seeds

sliced bananas

granola

melted chocolate/Nutella

Gefen Peanut Butter Pouches

Directions

1. Place the açaí packets, frozen banana, and the water in a high-powered blender. Blend on high until thick and smooth. If needed, add a little more water, one tablespoon at a time, but keep it thick.

2. Pour the mixture into bowls. Place the bowls in the freezer while you prepare your toppings.

3. Top with your favorite fruits and toppings. Enjoy immediately.

Notes:

To serve for shalosh shudes, as suggested in the episode, freeze the acai-banana mixture before Shabbos. Remove from the freezer about half an hour before serving. Add toppings just before serving.