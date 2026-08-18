יום שלישי, 18 אוגוסט 2026Tuesday, August 18, 2026
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Easy Açaí Bowl

By Orly Kaniel

|

August 18, 2026, 12 PM ET

If you’ve been seeing açaí bowls everywhere lately, here’s your sign to make one at home. This thick, creamy blend of açaí and banana is the perfect canvas for colorful fruit, crunchy granola, coconut, chia seeds, and your favorite drizzles.

Ingredients

Açaí Bowl

  • 1/2 cup water

Toppings

  • sliced strawberries
  • blueberries
  • mango
  • kiwi
  • coconut flakes
  • chia seeds

Directions

1. Place the açaí packets, frozen banana, and the water in a high-powered blender. Blend on high until thick and smooth. If needed, add a little more water, one tablespoon at a time, but keep it thick.

2. Pour the mixture into bowls. Place the bowls in the freezer while you prepare your toppings.

3. Top with your favorite fruits and toppings. Enjoy immediately.

Notes:

To serve for shalosh shudes, as suggested in the episode, freeze the acai-banana mixture before Shabbos. Remove from the freezer about half an hour before serving. Add toppings just before serving.

(Kosher.com)

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