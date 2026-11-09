Possibly my favorite because of the contrast between the sweet corn, the scallions, and lemony tahini dressing. The red wine vinaigrette is delicious on it too.

Ingredients

Edamame Corn Salad

1 large head lettuce, chopped

lettuce, chopped kernels of 1 ear of corn

of corn 1 cup shelled edamame

shelled edamame 3 scallions, washed and thinly sliced

Tahini Dressing

1/2 cup Mighty Sesame Tahini Tahini Paste 16Oz Mighty Sesame

1/4 cup lemon juice or juice from 2 lemons

lemon juice or juice from lemons 2 cloves garlic, crushed, or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)

2 tablespoons ice water

ice water 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 tablespoon maple syrup

maple syrup 1 teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Red Wine Vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

olive oil 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons honey

honey 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt pinch black pepper

Directions

Prepare the Dressing

Whisk the ingredients of your choice of dressing in a bowl until smooth.

Prepare the Salad

Arrange the lettuce in a serving bowl and top with corn, edamame, and scallions. Drizzle with dressing before serving.

Tip: Another nice way to make this salad is with crispy rice in addition to or instead of the corn.