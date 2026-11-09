Categories: Recipes
Edamame Corn Salad
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November 9, 2026, 10 AM ET
Possibly my favorite because of the contrast between the sweet corn, the scallions, and lemony tahini dressing. The red wine vinaigrette is delicious on it too.
Ingredients
Edamame Corn Salad
- 1 large head lettuce, chopped
- kernels of 1 ear of corn
- 1 cup shelled edamame
- 3 scallions, washed and thinly sliced
Tahini Dressing
- 1/2 cup Mighty Sesame Tahini Tahini Paste 16Oz Mighty Sesame
- 1/4 cup lemon juice or juice from 2 lemons
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed, or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)
- 2 tablespoons ice water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Red Wine Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- pinch black pepper
Directions
Prepare the Dressing
- Whisk the ingredients of your choice of dressing in a bowl until smooth.
Prepare the Salad
- Arrange the lettuce in a serving bowl and top with corn, edamame, and scallions.
- Drizzle with dressing before serving.
Tip: Another nice way to make this salad is with crispy rice in addition to or instead of the corn.