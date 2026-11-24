Tehillim on Klaf Tefilah will hold eight daily call-in gatherings featuring guest speakers followed by Tehillim, beginning on Erev Chanukah, Friday, December 4, 2026.

Under the theme “8 Days of Chanukah—8 Days of Inspiration,” the program offers an opportunity to set aside time for Torah, chizuk, and shared tefilah amid Chanukah preparations and celebrations.

Rabbi Binyamin Jacobs (Courtesy)

The program features ten speakers, including Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon, Chief Rabbi of Gush Etzion; Rabbi Elimelech Vanzetta, Chief Rabbi of Basel, Switzerland; and Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands.Also participating are Rabbis Yehoshua Sova, Shay Tahan, Yisroel Rokeach, Yisroel Goldberg, Chay Amar, Yonatan Magazzinich, and Yaakov Rahimi.

Rabbi Yosef Tzvi Rimon (Courtesy)

Gatherings will take place Friday, December 4 and Friday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m.; Motzaei Shabbos,December 5, at 10:00 p.m.; and Sunday–Thursday, December 6–10, at noon. All times are EST.

To join, call 727-731-6762. The full schedule is available at TehillimOnKlaf.org.