Even with all the conveniences we have today, everybody still complains. In yesterday's world, there were no washing machines in the basement. There were no electric or gas clothes dryers. There was a vashbreitel – a simple corrugated metal board you rubbed the clothes on to get them clean. Who had dryers? We had clothes lines attached to the window or on the roof.

Clothing had a fresh smell in those years. You didn't have to spritz anything to give a shirt that outdoor smell. Then again, the air was clean. And who ever thought of sending shirts to the laundry? Mama stood by that ironing board and with loving care ironed every shirt.

Today, if a washing machine breaks down, gevald! Washing by hand is almost like roughing it, like going back to the pioneer days.

In those years, there was no television to break down. Did you ever see a household today when the television gets sick? The whole family sits around looking into space or surfing the web on their laptops. Heaven forbid they should talk to one another.

In yesterday's world, the radio was our escape from reality. We listened to programs from the minute we came home from school. We did our homework to Martin Block's Make Believe Ballroom. In the evening, the Lone Ranger came to life as vividly as if we were part of that world. The First Nighter Program was so much like a real Broadway show that it made us feel guilty – it was like going to a show without paying for the tickets.

The Jewish programs on Sundays played an important part in the theater of our mind. We imagined everyone sitting around in a shul singing and talking as if they were part of the family. What a shock we got when we saw in magazines and newspapers what the talent really looked like. Today there are no surprises like that. On television you see what you see and that's it. When we were kids and listened to Myrt and Marge, we imagined them to be a real mother and daughter. But when they published their picture in the papers – oy, what a disappointment. The daughter was older than the mother!

I'll never forget how we used to stand on line for hours at the New York Paramount, waiting to see Benny Goodman and his band or Glenn Miller.

One time, my little brother Berel decided to play hooky with two of his friends in order to run to the Paramount to see Benny Goodman. A few hundred other kids had the same idea and the truant officers from the schools swooped down on the Paramount, collected a few dozen of the delinquents, and began calling their parents. They missed Berel, though, because he ran for cover as soon as he saw them coming.

In those years, there was the Yiddish theater on Second Avenue. The big thing was when Papa's society sent out tickets (in those years they didn't ask – you were taxed) and the whole tribe went. We didn't really know what the actors and actresses were saying, but eventually we learned.

It was always the same – some young man would come out and smile and then sing something in Yiddish, and about ten minutes after the show was under way, some woman would appear on stage wringing her hands about the fact that her daughter's husband was running around with a first cousin's sister's friend who was dying from cancer but who had just been hit by a car in a hit and run accident.

The next scene would have everyone’s tears flowing like a river, but in the end, everything worked out well with everybody joining in the big finale number they sang in Yiddish. We applauded because we figured if they could sing, everything must have been all right. Mama would come out with red eyes, shaking her head and muttering, "Oy was dot ah show! Was dot ah show!"

At the end of the show, there was always someone standing in the lobby selling the sheet music from the production. Mama and Papa would always buy one with the hope that one of my sisters would be able to play the delightful music just as it was in the show. But by the time my sisters got through murdering the piece, it never sounded anything close to the way the music sounded in the show. To this day, I’m convinced they helped kill Yiddish theater.

Another big thing in those years was to go to a live broadcast. This was always an event. My sisters would send away to the major musical programs. I'll never forget when we went to the Andre Kostelanetz Show. When we got there, everyone was dressed in full dress suits and the orchestra was like a symphony.

The show was sponsored by Fletcher's Castoria (a laxative) and they had some little kid read a few words into the microphone for the commercial. When we heard the kid on the air, she sounded like she was three years old, but when we saw her in person, she was at least ten. What a fraud, we thought. But listen, who were we to complain? We saw a whole show for nothing!

When television came into vogue, the novelty of going to live shows wore off – especially when we realized you saw much more at home on the television screen than in the studio.