Eretz HaKodesh Announces Milestone Size of Gap-Year-Student Fund

Olim B’Limud has reached a milestone of approximately forty million Israeli new shekalim distributed among participating yeshivos and seminaries. A program of the Jewish Agency for Isael in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Olim B’LImud offers a range of financial assistance and educational supplements for gap year students studying in Israel. It is designed in the hope that the students will foster a lasting connection with Eretz Yisrael and eventually move there.

The Olim B’Limud program was strongly advocated for by Eretz HaKodesh, a its part in pushing for the advancement of Torah life in Israel.

“We are deeply grateful to all of our partners in the Knesset and at the Jewish Agency for making this dream a reality,” said Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz of Eretz HaKodesh in a statement. “We thank them for this significant financial support and for helping thousands of young people experience Eretz Yisrael in a meaningful way, strengthen their connection to the country, and begin to see it as a place where they may one day build their future.”

Thousands of students were already planning on the gap year, and Eretz HaKodesh hopes the new initiative will make the year of study more than just a gap year, but one of strengthening Jewish identity and communal ties.