Deep cuts from the smokey coffee rub and sticky silan for that BBQ feel!



Ingredients

Steak

1 well-marbleized split minute steak or London broil

well-marbleized split minute steak or London broil pure silan (date syrup, such as Beleaves), for drizzling

Coffee Rub

2 tablespoons espresso grounds

espresso grounds 1 tablespoon raw sugar

raw sugar 1 tablespoon chili powder

chili powder 2 teaspoons Pereg Cumin

2 teaspoons coarse Gefen Black Pepper

coarse Gefen Black Pepper 2 teaspoons salt

salt 1 teaspoon oregano

Directions

1. Combine rub ingredients. Sprinkle liberally on both sides of the steak.

2. Grill under desired doneness – preferably still with a pink center. Let rest for a few minutes before slicing. Drizzle happily with pure silan!