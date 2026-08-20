Categories: Recipes
Espresso Silan Split Minute Steak
By Mimi Sharaby
|
August 20, 2026, 9 AM ET
Deep cuts from the smokey coffee rub and sticky silan for that BBQ feel!
Ingredients
Steak
- 1 well-marbleized split minute steak or London broil
- pure silan (date syrup, such as Beleaves), for drizzling
Coffee Rub
- 2 tablespoons espresso grounds
- 1 tablespoon raw sugar
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons Pereg Cumin
- 2 teaspoons coarse Gefen Black Pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon oregano
Directions
1. Combine rub ingredients. Sprinkle liberally on both sides of the steak.
2. Grill under desired doneness – preferably still with a pink center. Let rest for a few minutes before slicing. Drizzle happily with pure silan!