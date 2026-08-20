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Espresso Silan Split Minute Steak

By Mimi Sharaby

|

August 20, 2026, 9 AM ET

Deep cuts from the smokey coffee rub and sticky silan for that BBQ feel!

Ingredients

Steak

  • 1 well-marbleized split minute steak or London broil
  • pure silan (date syrup, such as Beleaves), for drizzling

Coffee Rub

  • 2 tablespoons espresso grounds
  • 1 tablespoon raw sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons Pereg Cumin

Directions

1. Combine rub ingredients. Sprinkle liberally on both sides of the steak.

2. Grill under desired doneness – preferably still with a pink center. Let rest for a few minutes before slicing. Drizzle happily with pure silan!

(Kosher.com)

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