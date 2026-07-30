Federal Grant Helps NYC Parks Remove 1 Million Pounds of Debris

July 29th, NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the removal of a half-dozen abandoned boats from Big Rock Beach in Flushing Bay, improving public safety and creating a healthier marine environment for humans and wildlife alike. These removals represent the beginning of work supported by a 2025 award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program, which included a letter of support from United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The NOAA Marine Debris Program enables the removal of 1 million pounds of debris from New York City's waterways via the NYC Parks Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering. In addition to Queens' Big Rock Beach, the award funds work at Brant Point in Queens, Westchester Creek and Pugsley Creek in the Bronx, and Marine Park and Four Sparrow Marsh in Brooklyn.

"At Parks, our work caring for New York's shared spaces doesn't stop at the water's edge. Clearing our waterfront of derelict vessels means safer shores and healthier ecosystems for everyone, humans and wildlife alike,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura. "We've removed 500 tons of boats and other debris from our waterways, and this award from the NOAA Marine Debris Program enables us to do even more across the city.”

The first program of its kind in New York State, NYC Parks' Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering keeps New York City's waterfront clear of marine hazards by safely retrieving and disposing of boats that have been left derelict or turned in. When the office was established in 2024, there were well over 600 derelict boats located along the 520 miles that make up New York City's shoreline. Since then, Parks has removed over 120 boats from the waterfront, removing a total of 500 tons of vessels and large debris from the City's waters. Parks also proactively works to keep shorelines clear via its Vessel Turn-In Program, which collects boats from owners and prevents the vessels from becoming derelict. Parks estimates that the Vessel Turn-In Program will prevent several hundreds of boats from being abandoned over the next 10 years.

When boats become abandoned, they can pose serious risks to navigation, property, and public safety. Abandoned and derelict vessels can also be extremely harmful to marine habitats and ecosystems as they can leak oils and fuels, and their fiberglass hulls may leach large amounts of microplastics into our shared waters. Removing a vessel before it becomes derelict is also less expensive than retrieving a vessel that is sunken.