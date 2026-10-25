Finding the Courage to Begin Again (Part I)

Dear Hoping to Begin Again Soon,

First, let us tell you something that I hope you will read more than once: You are not starting from square one. You are beginning a new chapter, carrying an experience you never expected to have, but one that does not diminish your worth, your potential, or your ability to build a beautiful Jewish home.

When a marriage ends after a short time, there can be a unique kind of pain. There is the grief of what was lost, but also the grief of what never had the chance to be. The hopes, dreams, and picture of the future that you carried into the chuppah may still feel painfully unfinished. And now, in addition to processing that experience, you are faced with the challenge of entering shidduchim again.

Please know that you do not have to pretend that nothing happened simply because the marriage was brief. Something significant happened in your life, and you deserve the time and space to process it. Healing is not measured by how quickly you can return to dating, nor is it measured by how confidently you can speak about your past. It is measured, in part, by your willingness to acknowledge your experience while gradually making room for hope again.

When should you begin dating again?

There is no universal timeline. Some people feel ready relatively soon, while others need more time to understand their feelings and regain their footing. Neither is necessarily better. The important question is not, “How long should I wait?” but rather, “Am I ready to approach someone new as an individual, rather than as a way to escape my pain or prove that I am okay?”

You do not need to be completely healed before considering another shidduch. Few people enter marriage without insecurities, fears, or unresolved questions. However, it helps to have enough emotional clarity to recognize what you are looking for, communicate your needs, and make decisions without feeling driven primarily by pressure or fear.

If you are struggling with grief, confusion, or a loss of confidence, you must speak with a trusted rav, therapist, or mature mentor who understands the sensitivities of divorce and the frum dating world. Having a safe place to process your experience can help you distinguish between lessons worth carrying forward and fears that deserve to be gently released.

Of course, keep in mind that honesty does not require sacrificing your privacy.

When it comes to discussing your previous marriage, remember that transparency and oversharing are not the same thing. A potential spouse deserves honest information that is relevant to making an informed decision. At the same time, you are entitled to dignity and reasonable boundaries.

Work with your shadchan to determine how and when the basic information should be shared. Be truthful, consistent, and prepared to answer reasonable questions. You do not need to defend yourself against every imagined assumption, nor must you recount painful personal details to everyone who expresses curiosity.

When a conversation becomes more serious, both people should have the opportunity to understand the circumstances that are relevant to their future together. This should be handled with sensitivity, discretion, and respect for everyone involved. If there are complicated details, a trusted professional or rav can help you navigate what needs to be communicated and how.

The right person will not necessarily have no questions. Rather, the right person will approach those questions with maturity, compassion, and a genuine desire to understand you. You deserve that kind of conversation.

Just as importantly, do not let a label become your identity.

Unfortunately, stigma exists, and it would be unfair to tell you that nobody will ever make assumptions. Some people may hesitate simply because they do not understand your circumstances. Others may ask insensitive questions. You cannot control every reaction, but you can decide how much authority those reactions will have over your sense of self.

To be continued.