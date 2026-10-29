Finding the Courage to Begin Again (Part II)

Last week, we discussed the emotional challenges of returning to shidduchim after a short-lived marriage, emphasizing that a difficult first experience does not diminish a person's worth or their ability to build a beautiful Jewish home.

Being divorced is a fact about your life, not a complete description of who you are. It does not automatically tell anyone whether you are kind, emotionally healthy, responsible, thoughtful, or capable of being a wonderful spouse. Those qualities are revealed through your character and behavior, not through a label.

You do not need to convince every family you come across that you are worthy of consideration. You need to find someone with whom there is genuine compatibility, shared values, mutual respect, and the potential to build a healthy relationship. A shidduch that falls through because someone cannot look beyond a label may be disappointing, but it does not establish your value or define who you are.

It is natural to revisit your previous marriage and wonder what you could have done differently. Reflection can be valuable, especially when it helps you recognize your needs, understand relationship dynamics, or identify questions you want to ask earlier next time.

But reflection should not become endless self-interrogation. Not every painful outcome means you made a terrible mistake. Sometimes people discover significant incompatibilities only after marriage. Sometimes circumstances are more complicated than outsiders can appreciate. You can take responsibility for your part in a relationship without assuming responsibility for everything that happened.

Consider writing down what you learned: what matters most to you in a spouse, which conversations you want to have before marriage, and what signs of emotional maturity you want to look for. Then allow those lessons to guide you rather than frighten you.

Being careful is healthy. Expecting every relationship to end in disappointment is not. Trust does not mean ignoring warning signs; it means learning to evaluate them thoughtfully instead of allowing anxiety to make every decision for you.

We get it. Family members and people in your community may have opinions about when you should start dating, which shidduchim you should consider, or how quickly you should move forward. And it’s true that many of them genuinely want to help. But their urgency does not have to become your timetable.

You can appreciate someone's concern while saying, kindly, that you are taking things one step at a time. So who can you lean on? Choose a small circle of people whose judgment you trust and who can support you without making you feel that your life is a race.

And please remember: taking time to heal is not falling behind. Your life is not less meaningful because your journey looks different from someone else's.

One last piece: allow yourself to hope. You may feel excited about a new shidduch one day and frightened the next. That does not mean you are failing to heal. Courage is not the absence of fear; it is the willingness to remain open to possibility while treating yourself with care.

You once approached marriage with hopes and dreams. The fact that your first experience did not unfold as you had envisioned does not mean you must abandon those hopes. You may approach your next chapter with greater wisdom, a deeper understanding of yourself, and a clearer sense of what you need.

Internalize and always remind yourself the following. Your story is not over. You are not damaged goods, and you are not defined by the length of your marriage. You are a person who has experienced disappointment and is trying to find a way forward. That deserves compassion, not judgment. If the potential shidduch cannot accept that, then that person is not for you.

Life is not simple and neither are shidduchim. You have been through enough already. Having someone who respects what you have gone through and where you are in life now is a must.

Remember, too, that a successful second beginning is not about finding someone who will erase the pain of the past. It is about finding someone with whom you can build something new, based on trust, respect, shared values, and genuine understanding. You do not have to enter your next shidduch with all the answers, nor do you need to have every fear resolved. You simply need to be willing to take the next step when you feel ready. Hashem's plans do not always unfold according to our timetable, but that does not mean the possibility of happiness has passed. There is still so much beautiful life ahead of you.

May Hasehem grant you the strength to heal, the clarity to make wise decisions, and the courage to open your heart again when the time is right. May your next chapter bring you the love, security, and simcha you so deeply hope for.

With heartfelt wishes for your continued growth and a beautiful new beginning.

May we hear good news soon.

Sincerely,

IYH