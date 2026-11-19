Parshat Vayeitzei

Looking for a riddle for your Shabbat table? Try this: What other sedra-name has the same root as this week’s Vayeitzei? Answer: Ki Teitzei. Follow-up riddle: What three sedras share the same root as each other? Vayeira, Va’eira, R’ei. And another trio: Vayishlach, B’shalach, and Sh’lach.

As long as we are playing with sedra-names, you can also ask your kids, grandkids, guests, et al. to name the sedras with two-letter names. How about sedras named for people? (I’ll let you work on these two on your own.) Sedra-name with the smallest gematria? (Bo.) Largest gimatriya? (B’reishit.)

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Ssslooow…ssslooow….ssslooow… Boom! Super-fast!

Avraham Avinu was 70 years old when Hashem told him that he would have a child. Yishmael was born when Avraham was 86. But he wasn’t the one that Hashem had in mind. Avraham was 100 years old when Yitzchak was finally born. Ssslooow…

Yitzchak married Rivka when he was 40 years old. Yaakov (and Eisav) were born when Yitzchak was 60 years old. The Torah makes a point of that. Ssslooow…

Yaakov Avinu was 63 when he got the b’rachot from Yitzchak and set out to Charan to find a wife. The tradition is that he spent 14 years at the yeshiva of Eiver, great-grandson of Sheim, son of No’ach. He was 77 years old when he finally arrived in Charan, where he met and married his wives. Ssslooow…

Then, in the year 2192 from Creation, Reuven was born to Leah and Yaakov. That was on 14 Kislev (his birthday is coming up next Tuesday). Yaakov was 84 years old at the time. Then came Shimon on 28 Tevet 2193 (11 months later). Then Levi on 16 Nisan 2194, followed by Yehuda on 15 Sivan 2195. Dan was born to Bilha (Rachel’s handmaiden) on 9 Elul 2195, and she gave birth to Naftali on 5 Tishrei 2197. A month later, Gad was born to Zilpa (Leah’s handmaiden) on 10 Marcheshvan 2197. Then Leah had Yissachar on 10 Av 2197, followed by Asher (born to Zilpa) on 20 Sh’vat 2198. Zevulun was born to Leah on 4 Tishrei 2199. And finally, Yosef was born to Rachel on either the 1st or 27th of Tamuz 2199. And sometime between Zevulun and Yosef, Dina was born to Leah.

Boom! Super-fast! That’s eleven boys and one girl (one named in the Torah; there are traditions about twin sisters being born with each of the sons of Yaakov) in the span of seven and a half years. And all in a span of 29 p’sukim!

Binyamin was born on 11 Marcheshvan 2207 – the only one of the tribes born in Eretz Yisrael.

Not only was this an explosion of children from Yaakov, but it seems obvious that it was somewhat supernatural.

The birthdates listed above are from Seder HaDorot HaKatzar by Shlomo Binizri. Other traditions include the children being born after a seven-month gestation period. This does not contradict the timespans above. There are commentaries who suggest that Yaakov married and began fathering his children before the first seven-year period with Lavan. This widens the time frame to 14 years. Even so, the bottom line is that a long time passed between Avraham and Yitzchak and again between Yitzchak and Yaakov – and then, as I’ve said a couple of times already: boom!

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Earlier in the sedra, we find the pasuk that the Gemara quotes as the basis for attributing Maariv (a.k.a. Arvit) to Yaakov Avinu: “Vayifga bamakom…ki va hashemesh...” And he arrived at the place and lodged there because the sun had set, and he took some of the stones of the place and placed [them] at his head, and he lay down in that place (B’reishit 28:11).

That’s the translation of the whole pasuk. But let’s focus on the key words: Vayifga – And he arrived at the place. The Gemara says that p’gi’a (the noun form of Vayifga), besides meaning “arrived,” is also a synonym for prayer, based on a pasuk in Yirmiyahu (7:16). Ironically, in that pasuk, Hashem is telling the navi not to pray to Him on behalf of the people and not to entreat Him. The word used there for entreat is “tifga,” with the same root as Vayifga. Based on the word p’gi’a, the Gemara teaches us that Yaakov davened. That it was nighttime is learned from “ki va hashemesh,” lit., for the light of the sun went away. Combining these two phrases, the Gemara states in the name of R’ Yosi b. R’ Chanina that Yaakov “tikein T’filat Arvit” – instituted the Maariv prayer.

This does not mean that Yaakov began his prayer with “V’Hu Rachum” followed by Sh’ma and its brachot and then the Amida and then Aleinu. It means that he prayed at night and that inspired Chazal to institute the third davening of the day.

Aside from the idea that the Avot davened morning (Avraham), late afternoon (Yitzchak), and night (Yaakov), the Gemara also tells us that R’ Yehoshua b. Levi attributes the three daily prayers to the service in the Beit HaMikdash: the morning and afternoon daily offerings (T’midim) and the simmering of parts and fats of the korbanot of the day on the Mizbei’ach (Altar) throughout the night.

Mostly because Shacharit and Mincha are linked to specific korbanot, while Maariv is connected to the more vague practice of hekteir chalavim v’eivarim (that’s what the simmering of the fats and parts of other korbanot throughout the night is called), the nighttime prayer has a different history from that of its two brother-davenings.

Whereas Shacharit and Mincha have always been considered obligatory, Maariv was considered – in the past – to be sort of optional. This distinction is reflected in the fact that Shacharit and Mincha both have a repetition of the Amida in shul, but Maariv does not. It’s like this: Back before the advent of printing, siddurim were hand-written, scarce, and very expensive. Most people learned the davening by heart. The procedure then was not a repetition of the Amida, but rather that the chazan (shali’ach tzibur, or Sha”tz) would say his Amida out loud, everyone who knew the davening would say their Amida silently, and those who did not know how to daven by heart would stand, feet together, listening to the chazan, and would say Amein to each bracha, thus fulfilling their obligation of davening.

This was not necessary for Maariv, because one who did not know how to daven on his own was not obligated to daven Maariv.

Times and circumstances have changed. We all have siddurim, and most people are capable of davening their own Amida (and the rest of the davening), and instead of the Sha”tz saying his Amida aloud, he first davens silently like everyone else and then, to bind the congregation together, he repeats the Amida, with K’dusha and so on.

Yemenites (Teimanim) still have the chazan say his Amida aloud, as in days of old. He does not say it twice (once silently and once aloud).

It has been a long time since Maariv was considered optional for some. Today, we are required to daven three times a day.

However, women have a different story vis à vis davening. It is complicated. The analysis starts with whether the mitzva to daven is time-related or not. Davening definitely seems to be time-related – earliest time for this; best time; latest time. One would think that davening is a time-related positive mitzva and that women are exempt. Just like sukka, lulav and etrog, and counting the Omer. However, that would be wrong. At the Torah level, daily prayer is essentially the mitzva is to daven every day, with no fixed time of day. And that is why the Mishna says that women are obligated in daily prayer. Our Sages, for various reasons, developed the mitzva of t’fila into more than the simple “pray to G-d every day” it originally was. The three times a day aspect of t’fila is based on what I wrote earlier in this column: The timings were a result of t’fila taking on the extra dimension of echoing the Temple service. Davening is essentially praising and thanking G-d for the many things He does for us. But it has become more complicated.

The question is, does davening remain officially unrelated to time, and thus women are obligated, just as men are – or does its later evolution into time-related status change the obligation for women? There are different opinions among halachic authorities. The most popular are that women must daven once a day or twice a day. It seems that Maariv was not made a requirement for women, based on the above discussion of the nature of that prayer.

I will add this: Women should check with their rabbis to see if their current practices are the ideal ones. In other words, don’t say, “Well, this is what I’ve always done.” Or, “This is what I remember my mother doing.” On a practical level, the matter should be checked out anew.

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A Sefer Torah has words (almost 80,000 of them) with no vowels and no Torah notes (trop). No indication of when one pasuk ends and the next one begins. No distinction from sedra to sedra. The only divisions it has are four blank lines between Books and the breaks between parshiyot. As we have discussed before, parshiyot come in two flavors: open (p’tucha) and closed (s’tuma).

As I mentioned in last week’s column, there are an average of about twelve and a half parshiyot in a sedra. Vayeitzei is one of two sedras that consist of a single long – very long – parsha. (The other sedra that is a single parsha is Mikeitz.) Vayeitzei has a 148-pasuk parsha. Contrast that with three two-word phrases from the Aseret HaDibrot: “Lo tirtzach; Lo tin-af; Lo tignov” – Do not murder, do not commit adultery or incest, do not kidnap. Each of these phrases is a separate parsha. Two words each. Vayeitzei – 2,021 words! Vayeitzei is one parsha because it is all one story – the story of Yaakov’s time in Lavan’s house, his marriage to his four wives, and his fathering of eleven sons and a daughter.

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Let me finish with an MGM (Meaningful GematriaMatch) from Parshat Vayeitzei. As I have previously shared with you, I have been searching for pairs of p’sukim that have the same gimatriya and that allow me to say something meaningful about their connection, beyond the numbers.

We come from Avraham and Sara, Yitzchak and Rivka, Yaakov and Rachel and Leah (and a shout-out to Bilha and Zilpa). One pasuk we can point to, though, as marking the beginning of B’nei Yisrael is B’reishit 29:32. It tells us that Leah became pregnant and gave birth to a son. She named him Reuven. “G-d has seen my troubles,” she said. “Now my husband will love me.”

That’s the first little shoot from the ground.

Here is a pasuk that shows us the tree which bloomed from it. Bamidbar 7:2 (in Parshat Naso): The princes of Israel, who were the heads of their paternal lines, then came forward; they were the leaders of the tribes and the ones who had directed the census.

These two p’sukim both have a gematria of 4,035.

Shabbat Shalom.

P.S. If you are looking for past columns of Torah by the Numbers, you can find them on philotorah.co by clicking on the appropriate link.