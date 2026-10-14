From Elie Wiesel to Navi Pillay

An Interview with Elisha Wiesel

In 1986, Holocaust survivor, author, educator, human rights advocate, passionate Zionist, and moral clarion Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last week, the Nobel Prize Committee bestowed the same honor on one of the most persistent purveyors of modern-day libels against Israel and the Jewish people: Navi Pillay, a South African who chaired the U.N.’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory – hint: its conclusion is built into its name – which last year announced that Israel had committed genocide. A former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and judge of the International Criminal Court, she is currently an ad hoc judge of the International Court of Justice. From apartheid to war crimes, Pillay has led the charge in demonizing the Jewish state under the guise of justice.

Wiesel’s son Elisha, who chairs the Elie Wiesel Foundation established by Elie and his wife, Marion, shortly after his Nobel Prize win, slammed the Nobel Prize Committee’s decision as a betrayal of its own – and his father’s – legacy. Wiesel, a former Wall Street executive turned activist, spoke to The Jewish Press about what has become of Oslo’s once-illustrious honor and his commitment to fighting for truth.

Is there any chance for a course correction for the Nobel Committee, or has the prize lost all meaning? Does denouncing their choice give them undue credence?

The Nobel Peace Prize was created to honor those who bring about reconciliation, human dignity, and genuine peace. By bestowing its highest honor upon Navi Pillay – who has spent years abusing international mechanisms to delegitimize the sole Jewish state – the Committee has severed the prize from moral integrity.

Course correction is always possible, but only if civil society, world leaders, and former laureates refuse to play along with the charade. As for whether denouncing the choice grants undue credence: Silence is not an option. My father taught that silence always aids the oppressor, never the victim. If we ignore moral inversion out of fear of giving it a platform, we allow falsehoods to become the unchallenged narrative. Calling out this hypocrisy is not about flattering the Nobel Committee; it is about defending the truth for history’s sake.

Is Pillay’s selection worse than Arafat’s in that it validates the institutional war against Israel?

Yasser Arafat’s selection in 1994 was a tragic attempt to reward the promise of peace – however deeply flawed and misplaced that hope proved to be. Navi Pillay’s selection is, in many ways, far more dangerous.

Pillay represents the bureaucratization of anti-Zionism. She wraps ancient anti-Jewish tropes in the respectable vestments of “international law” and human rights jargon. When international bodies award someone who uses institutional power to demonize Israel and strip it of its basic right to self-defense, they sanitize hostility against the Jewish State. It signals to the world that if you weaponize legal procedure against Israel, you will not be challenged – you will be knighted.

How do we fight the corruption of critical language like “apartheid” and “genocide?”

The weaponization of language is a deliberate tactical choice. When terms forged out of history’s darkest atrocities – like “apartheid” and “genocide” – are hollowed out and weaponized against a democratic nation defending its citizens from terror, two terrible things happen: Israel is falsely vilified, and actual victims of genocide and totalitarian oppression around the world are robbed of the language needed to describe their suffering.

The most effective counter-strategy is relentless precision and exposure. We must refuse to adopt the corrupted lexicon of our adversaries. We must continuously highlight the procedural bias, double standards, and glaring omissions of bodies like the U.N. Human Rights Council. Truth requires us to call out legal distortion wherever it appears, educate the next generation on historical reality, and hold self-appointed moral arbiters accountable to actual facts.

What would your father make of this selection and the current global hostility toward the Jewish people and Israel?

I won’t put words in my father’s mouth, but I can tell you what he did the last time a great institution lost its way. In 2001, he resigned from the U.N.’s Committee of Eminent Persons for the Durban Conference against racism. He could not be part of an event he called “so outrageously anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish,” one whose draft documents spoke of “holocausts such as the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by the Israelis.” He called it “a circus of slander.” What hurt him most was how few delegates had the courage to stand apart from it: “It is as if in a weird and frightening moment of collective catharsis, they all dropped their masks and showed their true faces.” In 2009, the U.N. held a follow-up conference in Geneva, championed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay. When the United States and Israel stayed away, she called their withdrawal “bizarre.” On Friday in Oslo, I watched the masks come off again.

How do you and the Elie Wiesel Foundation guard against the universalization of antisemitism and its erasure as a distinct form of hate?

At the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, we firmly resist the urge to flatten antisemitism into generic “anti-hate” initiatives. While all forms of bigotry are destructive, antisemitism possesses unique, deadly characteristics: it is a conspiratorial worldview that blames Jews for society’s collective grievances and paints the Jewish state as uniquely evil.

When institutions reduce antisemitism to a vague subset of general prejudice, they erase its distinct mechanics and protect perpetrators from real accountability. We guard against this by insisting that university leaders, policymakers, and civic institutions name Jew-hatred explicitly, confront it directly, and stop hiding behind sanitized generalities.

What is your view on sanctions against the ICC and the future of international legal bodies?

International bodies like the International Criminal Court were established after World War II to ensure that the worst atrocities would never go unpunished. But when these institutions are weaponized to drag democratic nations fighting terrorism into the dock while ignoring the atrocities of terrorist organizations and autocratic regimes, they dismantle their own moral authority.

Sanctions against bodies that abandon their mandates and engage in politicized prosecutions serve as a necessary, if unfortunate, reality check. If the ICC and similar entities wish to have a future, they must return to objective, neutral standards of justice. Law that is applied selectively as a political weapon ceases to be law at all.