From Fine Wine to Fine Sound: It’s Time for Jewish Music to Go Lossless

Sony just released a new Walkman, and this is an opportunity to talk again about my favorite topic, hi-fi music.

Sometimes there is an impression that hi-res lossless music is mostly for audiophiles, and that might be true – but it’s not only for audiophiles. People who appreciate high-quality music would enjoy it as well.

Sony’s next-generation, premium Walkman features upgraded hardware, software, and usability. The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 bring together Sony’s most advanced audio technologies, including key components made from oxygen-free copper, for uncompromising sound quality. The NW-WM1ZM3 is built around a precision-machined, gold-plated oxygen-free copper (OFC) chassis, engineered specifically to further elevate the sound quality of this flagship model. It features a 99.99% (4N) purity OFC main chassis and an OFC rear chassis. The S-Master HX digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman, helps deliver powerful, detailed sound. The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 feature a larger 5.5” screen, while the NW-ZX900 is available with a 5” screen.

The new portable player in the Walkman series, which carries the nostalgic Walkman logo, can reach up to $5,899 for the gold-plated model.

Now, here is the thing. Recently, there’s been a trend in Lakewood, and also in New York (although there it started before), in both the Modern Orthodox and the charedi communities, toward very fancy, upscale restaurants.

There is a social stratum of businessman in Lakewood and other Jewish communities who demand these things – similar to the trend in the kosher wine industry over the last few years, which has seen the rise of very high-quality kosher wines.

That being said, it is also time for people to start listening to high-quality music – and not just audiophiles.

But here is the problem: In most (if not all) Jewish online stores, such as Mostly Music, the standard digital albums available for purchase are in MP3 format. This is an old, low-quality compressed file format that made sense back in the early 2000s due to narrow bandwidth and the strict memory limitations of music players at the time.

Lossless music is of a much higher quality than MP3. Don't worry, you don’t have to spend $5,000 on the new Sony Walkman – I mean, you can, but you can always buy a cheaper hi-fi player, like the Astell & Kern I use, which costs around $500 to $600. And considering that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are coming up soon, you might even snag some good deals.

But here’s the problem. There are not many online stores where you can buy hi-fi lossless music, or at least music in CD quality. While they do sell Jewish music, the selection is not that good. I did find many albums there which I purchased, but I couldn’t find some of the older albums and had to track down physical CDs in Jewish stores. If I can’t find what I’m looking for in my regular online store, I go to Apple Music, but Apple only offers hi-fi lossless music through their streaming service. If you buy on iTunes, you get lower quality music – though still higher than MP3. So if I still can’t find what I’m looking for online, I try to find the CD, purchase it, convert it to a lossless format on my computer, and put it on my music player.

When I have a chance to visit Lakewood or Monsey, I like to drop into Judaica stores and look through their CD sections for old gems. Recently, before returning home from a family trip to Boston, we stopped to eat at our favorite kosher Chinese restaurant in Brookline. Right near the restaurant, I saw a Judaica store: the Israel Book Shop. “Give me a few minutes,” I said to my wife. “Let’s see if they have anything interesting.” I entered the store, and they actually had a shelf with dozens of old CDs. After a few minutes of going through them one by one, I found two CDs I had been searching for a long time – A Verdiger Yid and Lev Echad by Yeedle Werdyger – which I couldn’t find anywhere online. (By the way, when I went to pay, I found out that one of the store workers reads this column on a regular basis. Hello there!)

But there is an even bigger problem that bothers me when I go online to buy music. Like many websites and online stores, the hi-fi music site where I make purchases features trending albums right on the homepage. And you know how the music industry is today – many of the album covers are, to say the least, not the most tzanua. I don’t like having to be exposed to this content when all I want to do is buy another album by Avraham Fried or Mordechai Ben David. I would be much happier using a Jewish website where I know I won’t be exposed to immodest pictures.

24Six revolutionized streaming music and changed the way frum Jews consume music. They no longer need Spotify or other mainstream services. I’d love to be able to start purchasing hi-fi lossless music – at least of CD quality – on a Jewish website. I would be more than happy if Mostly Music, for example, started offering music in lossless formats at least of CD quality and not only MP3.

Mostly Music (and other Jewish stores) – rise to the challenge!

On another note, this week is the Israeli election. As I write these lines ahead of Tuesday’s election, I don’t yet know who is going to win and lead Israel for the next four years. My hope is that Bibi will form a right-wing coalition with the Religious Zionist parties, Tziyonut Datit and Otzma Yehudit, alongside the haredi parties – a right-wing Jewish government that represents the true values of Israel and the Jewish people.

Some people get nervous about the upcoming results. What if, G-d forbid, Bibi loses and the left rises? What is going to happen? They talk about a (fake) Palestinian state, stripping Israel of its Jewish identity, surrendering to the enemy, and so on. My answer to them is: Al tirah (Do not fear).

As the fifth song on one of my favorite Avraham Fried albums, “Bein Kach Ubein Kach” (This Way or That Way), goes:

“Al tirah, al tirah avdi Yaakov, al tirah. Hashem Elokim holech it’cha.”

Don’t fear, Jacob my servant, don’t fear. G-d walks with you.

“Ein lecha mima lifchod; al tirah, al tirah.”

You have nothing to be afraid of; do not fear, do not fear.

The song itself is upbeat and has a great rhythm.

Don’t worry! We must not forget that no matter what the result is, Hashem runs the world. Of course, we hope to celebrate Wednesday morning with the good news that the current government will continue for another four years. But if, G-d forbid, it doesn’t: Al tirah. Don’t worry.

And if we win, b’ezrat Hashem, you can turn to another legendary Avraham Fried album and play the title track, “Chazak!,” and then, of course, “L’Vinyomin”...

(Have you listened to my performance of “L’Vinyomin” yet? Check it out on my YouTube channel...)