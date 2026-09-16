From the Mundane to the Sacred (Part II)

In the previous article, we discussed one of the remarkable ideas behind STaM. A Sefer Torah, tefillin, or mezuzah begins with thoroughly physical materials, most obviously animal hide, and yet ultimately becomes an object possessing kedusha. This raises an interesting question: At what point does that transformation actually take place?

When Does Klaf Become Holy?

Is the hide still completely ordinary until the sofer writes the first letter? Or does something already change when it is processed and designated lishmah, specifically for the sake of STaM?

Before answering that question, we need to understand what klaf actually is. The classical sources use three terms for processed animal hide: gevil, klaf, and duchsustus. The Rambam explains that gevil is hide processed whole. When the hide is divided through its thickness, the portion toward the hair and the portion toward the flesh receive the respective halachic classifications of klaf and duchsustus. The proper writing surface and the use of these materials for a Sefer Torah, tefillin, and mezuzah are governed by a tradition described as Halacha L'Moshe MiSinai. (Rambam, Hilchos Tefillin, Mezuzah V'Sefer Torah 1:6-9)

The klaf commonly used today is somewhat different from the simple image of a hide split into two finished sheets. Keset HaSofer explains that contemporary parchment is generally not divided in this fashion. Material is removed from both surfaces, particularly from the flesh side, until the remaining sheet has the halachic status of klaf. This is the material upon which our Sifrei Torah, tefillin, and mezuzos are generally written. (Keset HaSofer 2:9)

But klaf for STaM is not prepared like ordinary leather. Halacha requires the parchment to be processed lishmah, for its sacred purpose. Regarding tefillin, the Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chaim 32:8, requires the klaf to be processed appropriately and states that it is proper to verbalize at the beginning that it is being prepared for tefillin or a Sefer Torah. A parchment processed only for the lower sanctity of mezuzah cannot subsequently be used for tefillin.

We therefore have something fascinating sitting on the parchment maker's table. It is blank. No Shema Yisrael has been written. There is no Name of Hashem upon it. To the eye, it may look like any other prepared piece of animal skin. Nevertheless, a deliberate act has already been performed upon it for the purpose of creating an object of kedusha.

Is That Blank Klaf Already Holy?

This question brings us into the Talmudic concept of hazmana, designation. The Gemara in Sanhedrin 47b-48a discusses whether merely designating an object for sacred use changes its halachic status. The general rule accepted by halacha is “hazmana lav milsa hi”: designation alone is normally not sufficient. If I simply take an ordinary cloth and announce that someday I intend to use it as a tefillin bag, that statement alone does not necessarily make the cloth sacred.

Processed klaf, however, presents a different case.

The Rema in Orach Chaim 42:3 rules that parchment processed for the sake of tefillin may not subsequently be used to write mundane material. His explanation is crucial: “hazmana ki hai gavna l'guf hakedusha milsa hi.” When the preparation is performed upon the object that is destined to become the sacred object itself, this form of designation has halachic significance.

The Mishna Berurah sharpens the distinction. This is not merely someone announcing an intention. Processing the hide is a “ma'aseh gamur,” a substantial physical act performed upon the actual material that will become the Sefer Torah, tefillin, or mezuzah. That is different from merely preparing an accessory that will later serve something sacred. (Mishna Berurah 42:20-21)

This connects beautifully to the distinction we discussed in Part I between tashmishei mitzvah, tashmishei kedusha, and the sacred object itself. Klaf is not being prepared merely to sit next to kedusha. It is being prepared to become the physical bearer of Torah.

Yet we need an important qualification. Saying that the blank parchment has acquired a significant halachic designation does not necessarily mean that it already possesses the full kedushah of a written Sefer Torah or a mezuzah.

Indeed, later authorities debate precisely how we should understand this stage. The Shulchan Aruch HaRav records two approaches. According to one, once the parchment has been processed for the guf hakedusha, it may no longer be returned to mundane use. According to another, even this remains only preparation: actual kedusha does not take hold until one begins writing the sacred text upon it. Practically, he rules that one should be stringent and not use klaf processed for STaM for mundane writing. (Shulchan Aruch HaRav, O.C. 42:6)

The distinction becomes clearer from another halacha. The Mishna Berurah writes that parchment processed for a Sefer Torah can still be used for tefillin or mezuzah, even though a Sefer Torah possesses a higher level of kedusha. If the blank parchment had already acquired the complete sanctity of a Sefer Torah, deliberately lowering it to mezuzah would present a much greater problem. Instead, the parchment has entered a special intermediate state: it has been prepared for kedusha and cannot casually be returned to the mundane, but it has not yet become the completed sacred text.

The Aruch HaShulchan similarly explains the Rema's ruling as a special form of designation involving the guf hakedusha. The material is different from a tefillin bag or other accessory precisely because this same piece of parchment will ultimately become part of the sacred object itself. (Aruch HaShulchan, O.C. 42:11-12)

This gives us a fascinating answer to the question with which we began.

The transformation from animal hide to kedusha does not occur at one single instant.

At first there is merely hide. Through processing lishmah, the material is deliberately redirected toward becoming STaM. Halacha already treats that decision seriously enough that, according to the Rema and the practical ruling of later authorities, we may no longer simply take the parchment and use it for an ordinary letter or shopping list. Yet the story is not finished. When the sofer begins placing the words of Torah upon the klaf, another stage has been reached. What had been prepared for kedusha is now becoming the actual bearer of kedusha.

Perhaps that is the most interesting part of watching STaM being made. Holiness is not simply dropped onto an object at the end of the production line. The ordinary material is gradually prepared, designated, and transformed until the same animal hide that once had no sacred identity at all carries the words:

“Shema Yisrael, Hashem Elokeinu, Hashem Echad.”

In the next article, we will step back from the halachic status of the klaf and look at the physical transformation itself: how raw animal hide is processed, scraped, stretched, and prepared until it becomes a surface upon which a sofer can write.