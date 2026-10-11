From the Mundane to the Sacred (Part V)

We have spent the last several articles following animal hide as it becomes klaf. But parchment alone does not make a mezuzah, tefillin, or Sefer Torah. Eventually the sofer must take another completely ordinary physical substance and use it to form the words of Torah: ink.

At first glance, ink would seem to be the simplest part of STaM. It is black, the sofer dips his quill into it, and he writes. In reality, deyo, the ink of STaM, has its own halachic history and requirements.

What Makes STaM Ink Kosher?

The Gemara itself gives us a glimpse into ancient ink production. In Shabbos 23a, Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi discusses the oils used in producing ink and says that olive oil is especially desirable. The basic process involved collecting soot produced by burning oils or similar substances and then combining that material with other ingredients to create usable ink. The very fact that Chazal discuss which oil produces superior ink reminds us that STaM was always both a halachic discipline and a highly developed craft.

The Rambam gives an unusually detailed recipe. In Hilchos Tefillin, Mezuzah V'Sefer Torah 1:4, he describes collecting the soot or smoke residue of oils, tar, wax, or similar materials, mixing it with tree sap and a small amount of honey, working the mixture into cakes, drying them, and later dissolving them in gallnut water for writing. He calls this the preferred ink for Sifrei Torah, tefillin, and mezuzos.

But the Rambam adds an important qualification. This precise recipe is preferred; it is not necessarily the only ink that can ever be kosher. The halachic discussion therefore moves from the question, “How did Chazal make ink?” to the more fundamental question: What properties must STaM ink possess?

The first requirement is obvious but absolute: the writing must be black. The Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chaim 32:3, rules regarding tefillin that the parshiyos must be written with black ink. Even a single letter written in another color or in gold invalidates the tefillin. The same principle applies to the writing of a Sefer Torah.

The source for mezuzah goes back to the Gemara itself. Menachos 34a derives that a mezuzah must be written with deyo from the verse in Yirmiyahu describing Baruch: “And I wrote them in the scroll with ink.” Mezuzah is therefore not simply required to contain readable Hebrew words. Those words must be produced through the halachically defined act of writing with ink.

There is another crucial feature: the writing must endure. The general laws of writing recognize a difference between something that leaves lasting writing and a substance that merely creates a temporary mark. STaM is meant to survive. A Sefer Torah may be read for generations. A mezuzah may sit on a doorway for years. The physical medium carrying the Torah must be capable of maintaining the letters placed upon it.

The Aruch HaShulchan, Orach Chaim 32, summarizes the central qualities of deyo as blackness, durability, and, in the preferred traditional formulation, ingredients originating from trees. He notes that earlier ink was commonly produced from the smoke of oils, while later generations relied heavily on gallnuts and related ingredients.

This historical development is already reflected in the Shulchan Aruch. In Yoreh Deah 271:6, the preferred ink for a Sefer Torah is described as soot from oils soaked in gallnut water. Nevertheless, ink made from gallnuts and kankantum, traditionally identified with a vitriol compound, is also ruled kosher. The Rema adds that preferably the ingredients should come from trees.

The distinction is important. Halacha preserves an ideal traditional formulation while also defining the essential requirements that allow other formulations to remain valid.

There is an interesting contrast here with klaf. As we discussed previously, parchment must be processed lishmah. The ink itself, however, is generally not required to be manufactured lishmah. The sacred act occurs when the sofer takes that otherwise ordinary ink and writes the Torah with the required intention. A bottle of kosher STaM ink sitting unopened on a desk does not have the kedusha of a mezuzah. It remains ink.

And perhaps that makes deyo especially appropriate to our theme.

The ink does not begin holy. Its individual ingredients are mundane. Yet the sofer takes this black liquid, places a small amount on the tip of his quill, and with it forms a letter. Then another letter. Eventually those ordinary drops of ink become:

Shema Yisrael Hashem Elokeinu Hashem Echad

The ingredients have not changed chemically because the words are holy. But their halachic identity has changed completely because they now form Torah upon the klaf.

Once again, the world of STaM shows us holiness being created not by abandoning physical material, but by directing it toward the service of Hashem.

The parchment provides the surface.

The ink gives the Torah physical form.