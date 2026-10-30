From the Mundane to the Sacred (Part VIII)

In the previous article, we discussed the kulmus as the point where the sofer’s intention, the ink, and the klaf finally meet. It is the instrument through which preparation becomes writing and through which ordinary materials begin to take on the form of Torah. That makes the history of the writing instrument more than a technical question. It asks what kind of tool is best suited to create something that will carry kedusha.

From Reed to Quill

Chazal themselves point to the reed. The Gemara in Ta’anis 20b teaches that a person should be “soft like a reed and not hard like a cedar,” and then adds that because of this quality, the reed merited to become the kulmus used to write a Sefer Torah, tefillin, and mezuzos. The symbolism is striking. The very instrument that transfers Torah onto the parchment is associated with humility, flexibility, and the ability to bend without losing one’s identity.

Yet the reed did not remain the dominant writing instrument forever. The Rema in Yoreh Deah 271:7 cites the view that a Sefer Torah should be written with a reed rather than a feather. Nevertheless, later generations of sofrim increasingly used feather quills. The Aruch HaShulchan in Yoreh Deah 271 explains that although Chazal praised the reed, sofrim in his time generally did not use it because they were no longer proficient in writing with it. Instead, they used feathers from kosher birds, which he describes as well suited for writing.

That development reflects an important balance between symbolism and craftsmanship. The reed carries the image given to us by Chazal, but the purpose of the writing instrument is ultimately to help the sofer form accurate, beautiful, halachically valid letters. A feather can be cut to a very precise edge and reshaped as it wears down. For a skilled sofer, it becomes almost an extension of the hand.

That matters because the kulmus does not simply transfer ink. It helps determine the physical form of the letter that will become part of a Sefer Torah, tefillin, or mezuzah. If the tool slips, cuts too deeply, spreads the ink poorly, or makes it difficult to control the strokes, the problem can affect the actual kashrus of the writing. The choice of pen therefore has a direct relationship to the quality of the sacred text being created.

Later authorities also discuss metal pens. The Aruch HaShulchan raises both a practical and symbolic concern about iron. A sharp iron point can damage the parchment, and iron is also associated with instruments that shorten life. He compares this to the prohibition against using iron on the stones of the Mizbe’ach. Torah, by contrast, is Toras Chaim, a Torah of life. That contrast gives the writing instrument a symbolic role in addition to its practical one.

This does not mean that writing produced with metal is automatically invalid. The Keset HaSofer, the Chasam Sofer, and later authorities discuss such tools with more nuance. The central question remains whether the instrument allows the sofer to produce proper, beautiful, durable writing in accordance with halacha.

Modern sofrim have even more options, including synthetic and ceramic-style points designed to maintain a consistent edge. The material has changed, but the basic question has not. What tool best allows the sofer to create writing worthy of the kedusha it will carry?

Perhaps that is the real continuity from reed to quill and beyond. The instrument itself may remain ordinary, but its entire purpose is to create something that will not. It stands at the boundary between craftsmanship and kedusha, where a physical stroke of ink becomes a letter of Torah.