In the previous article, we saw something remarkable. A person can put ink to parchment, form the correct Hebrew letters, and produce what visually appears to be a Sefer Torah, yet the writing may still fail to acquire its proper kedusha. The Rambam explained that when the writer does not regard the writing as sacred, even the written name of Hashem may not become sanctified. That brings us to the other side of the question: what must a qualified sofer do to create sacred writing properly?

What Does Lishmah Mean When Writing STaM?

The answer is lishmah, literally, “for its sake.” The source appears clearly in Gittin 45b. While discussing the requirement that parchment be processed lishmah, the Gemara asks rhetorically: “Ibud lishman ba’i, kesivah lishman lo ba’i?” If the processing of the parchment requires lishmah, could the actual writing not require lishmah? The Gemara takes for granted that the act of writing STaM must be performed for its sacred purpose.

The practical requirement is codified very plainly in the Shulchan Aruch, Yoreh Deah 274:1. Before beginning a Sefer Torah, the sofer says: “Sefer zeh ani kosev l’shem kedushas Sefer Torah” –“I am writing this scroll for the sake of the sanctity of a Sefer Torah.” The Shulchan Aruch adds that this declaration is sufficient for the Sefer Torah as a whole. The Shach there emphasizes that the sofer should say this explicitly rather than merely leaving the intention unspoken in his mind.

For tefillin, the same principle appears in Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chaim 32:19. The parshiyos must be written for the sake of the kedusha of tefillin. A sofer is not simply copying the words of Shema and Vehaya im shamoa. His act has a defined halachic purpose: he is creating parshiyos of tefillin. The same underlying requirement applies to mezuzah.

That distinction may sound abstract, but it is actually central to understanding STaM. Consider someone practicing the Beis Yosef or Ari script on a piece of parchment. He may write the exact words that appear in a mezuzah. His letters may be beautiful and completely correct. Nevertheless, practicing calligraphy and writing a mezuzah are not necessarily the same halachic act. What the writer is intending to create matters.

This also helps explain why the sofer verbalizes his intention when beginning his work. Lishmah is not merely a general feeling of reverence or the knowledge that Torah is holy. The sofer identifies the particular sacred object he is now creating. When beginning a Sefer Torah, he writes for the kedusha of a Sefer Torah. When writing tefillin, he writes for the kedusha of tefillin. The ordinary physical action of moving a pen across parchment is being directed toward a specific halachic purpose.

There is something particularly striking about this when we return to the theme of our series. We began with animal hide, a completely mundane material. It was processed into klaf lishmah. Ink was prepared and a kulmus fashioned. Now the sofer sits down to write, but even with every physical ingredient in place, the transformation is still not automatic. The person must consciously direct the act toward kedusha.

In that sense, lishmah is one of the least visible and most important components of STaM. You cannot photograph it. A computer scan cannot detect it. Looking at a beautifully written mezuzah years later will not tell you what was in the sofer’s mind when he wrote it. Yet halachically, that invisible intention helps define what the physical writing actually is.

There is, however, one place where the general declaration at the beginning is not enough. When the sofer reaches the name of Hashem, an additional level of intention is required. That requirement is so significant that forgetting it can create a problem that beautiful handwriting alone can never repair.

That will be the subject of our next article.