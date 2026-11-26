A sofer may spend hours writing a Sefer Torah, tefillin or mezuzah. Thousands of letters can flow from his kulmus onto the parchment under the general declaration that he is writing l’shem kedushas the sacred object he is creating. Then he reaches one particular word, and the rules change. The name of Hashem requires its own intention.

Writing the Name of Hashem

The Shulchan Aruch in Yoreh Deah 276:2 rules that even though the sofer declared at the beginning that he was writing the entire Sefer Torah l’shem kedushas Sefer Torah, every time he writes one of the names that may not be erased, he must write it l’shem kedushas Hashem. The general sanctity of the Sefer Torah is not enough. Hashem’s name requires a more specific act of consecration.

The Taz, in his commentary on Yoreh Deah 276, discusses whether this additional intention must be verbalized each time or whether, according to some opinions, thought can suffice. Whatever the precise mechanics, the basic principle is clear: writing Hashem’s name demands an additional level of conscious intention beyond the lishmah that accompanies the rest of the writing.

The Gemara in Shabbos 104b gives a striking example of what happens when that intention is missing. The Gemara discusses a sofer who was supposed to write Hashem’s name but instead intended to write the word Yehudah. He accidentally left out the dalet, leaving the letters of Hashem’s name on the parchment. Rabbi Yehudah says that he may pass his pen over the letters again and sanctify them. The Chachamim disagree and say, “ein Hashem min hamuvchar” – this is not a properly written name in the preferred manner. The discussion makes the point vividly: the correct letters appearing on the parchment do not by themselves create a properly written Divine name. The intention at the time of writing matters.

The Gemara in Gittin 54b presents an even more severe case. A sofer says regarding a Sefer Torah he wrote, “azkaros shebo lo kesavtim lishman,” “the Divine names in it I did not write lishmah.” The consequences are potentially devastating because a mistake involving a small number of words can affect an entire Sefer Torah. Those names cannot simply be treated like ordinary misspelled words and erased.

The special status of the moment is reflected in another remarkable halacha. The Shulchan Aruch in Yoreh Deah 276:2 rules that while writing Hashem’s name, the sofer may not interrupt even to return the greeting of a Jewish king. If two names appear one after another, he may interrupt between them, but before beginning the second name he must once again direct his writing l’shem kedushas Hashem. For those few moments, the sofer’s attention is supposed to be completely focused on the sacred act before him.

This is where the subject fits so naturally into our journey from the mundane to the sacred. The ink itself is still the same ink. The klaf has not changed. The kulmus is the same instrument used for the words immediately before and after. Yet when those materials are arranged into the name of Hashem through an act performed with the required intention, their halachic status changes profoundly.

That also explains why a mistake in Hashem’s name is so much more complicated than an ordinary scribal error. A regular word can often be corrected. A Divine name, once properly sanctified, cannot simply be erased because the sofer would prefer to rewrite it. The kedusha created by the writing now places limits on what can be done to the physical ink and parchment.

Throughout this series we have been tracing the moment at which ordinary materials become sacred. Few examples make that transformation more vivid than the sofer writing Hashem’s name. Before the stroke, there is ink on a pen. After the stroke, written with the proper intention, there may be a name that the Torah itself forbids us to erase.

The physical movement may take only seconds. Its kedusha can last for centuries.