Georgia Dems to Remove David Hogg as Featured Speaker at Upcoming Gala

(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS) The Gwinnett County Democratic Party in the Atlanta area decided to replace David Hogg, a former Democratic National Committee vice chair, as its featured speaker at an upcoming annual fundraising gala, according to Esther Panitch, a Georgia state representative and the only Jewish member of the state legislature.

The gala is slated to take place on Rosh Hashanah, according to the lawmaker.

“I reached out last week and they responded yesterday, saying they had decided to change the speaker, and that next year they’ll try to be more accommodating to different groups,” Panitch told JNS. “They have a lot of groups to juggle.”

“I am grateful to the Gwinnett Democratic Party chair for realizing that David Hogg is too divisive a speaker to bring it to Gwinnett County,” she said. “I didn’t ask for it but I’m grateful it happened.”

Hogg, 26, attacks Israel and AIPAC frequently on social media and has accused the Jewish state of “genocide.” He was to speak at the chapter’s Bluetopia 2026 fundraising event, which will be held in Duluth, Ga., on Sept. 12.

Since stepping down as DNC vice chair, Hogg founded Leaders We Deserve, which supports progressive candidates seeking to unseat Democrats.

The group endorsed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York state Senate candidate Aber Kawas, who defended a terrorist who pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb New York City synagogues.

As of press time on Wednesday, the chapter’s official event website still lists Hogg as the featured speaker. (JNS sought comment from the group.)