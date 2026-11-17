Philanthropists, business leaders and public figures pledged more than $40 million toward the first $100 million phase of Olami X’s global expansion campaign during the World Jewish Forum at Mar-a-Lago on November 9th and 10th, an exclusive two-day gathering dedicated to Jewish pride and a thriving Jewish future. The invitation-only forum, limited to 75 couples, was hosted by international businessman, investor and philanthropist Yakir Gabay, a member of the Gaza Executive Board of President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, and his wife, Elena Gabay. Elliott Management founder Paul Singer and philanthropist Terry Kassel hosted the opening-night welcome dinner, while the Witkoff family hosted a private luncheon during the forum. Guests included Dr. Miriam Adelson, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, private equity pioneer Jeremy Coller, WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, investor Marcelo Claure, Joseph Sitt, Alex Witkoff, Elie Horn, Aaron Wolfson, Aaron Etingen and Lady Nicola Mendelsohn, alongside members of the Moshal and Wolfson philanthropic families. Speakers included former Mossad director Dadi Barnea, commentator Ben Shapiro and Australian broadcaster Erin Molan. In a notable show of solidarity, non-Jewish philanthropist Asha Jadeja pledged $1 million toward strengthening Jewish life, underscoring the forum’s message that championing Jewish identity and confronting antisemitism extends beyond the Jewish community.

(Photo credit: Carlos Chattah)